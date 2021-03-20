If you happen to follow Diljit Dosanjh on Instagram, you would probably agree that it is one of the most entertaining celebrity pages ever. The singer and actor often uses the platform to flaunt his cooking skills. His funny cooking videos are often accompanied by his witty, running commentary in Punjabi are enough to break the internet. Dosanjh is a self-confessed foodie. He may have a set diet as per his movie requirements, but when he does get the time to indulge, he is not the one to cut corners. On Saturday, Diljit posted a hilarious Instagram reel from his 'cheat day'. Not only can he be seen chomping on the cheesiest pizzas, along with peri peri fries and puffs, but he also give us a glimpse of his suave dance skills in the video.

We spotted a total of three pizzas on the table, and Diljit's reaction to the pizzas is possibly one of the most relatable things on the Internet today. "YAARAN Da #CheatDay & Night" #diljitdosanj #pizza", he captioned his Instagram reel with CJ's Whoopty playing in the background. You can watch the Instagram reel here.

On work front, Diljit has a couple of interesting projects up his sleeves. In 2020, he entered Social 50 chart by Billboard, after the release of his 11th album G.O.A.T. In the same year, he also appeared in social satire Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari alongside Manoj Bajpayee and Fatima Sana Shaikh.