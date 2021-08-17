The Tokyo Olympics 2020 have concluded, with the Indian contingent doing the country proud. Indian athletes won a total of seven medals this time, surpassing all previous records at the Olympics. Badminton champion PV Sindhu also showed a splendid performance by winning a bronze medal and creating history at the games. After her medal win, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to eat her favourite ice cream with her upon her return. And now, the promise has been fulfilled. Take a look:

"Glad to have got the opportunity to finally have an ice cream with our Hon'ble PM," wrote PV Sindhu. The photographs were from a breakfast interaction with Olympic athletes hosted by the Prime Minister. In the pictures, we can see the duo interacting and eating ice cream together. The athlete is all smiles as she poses with her medal while indulging in her favourite treat.





PV Sindhu had earlier spoken to PM Modi and revealed that she could not eat ice cream too often due to her preparations for the game. "Sir obviously, I have to control because, for an athlete, diet is very important. And since I am preparing for the Olympics, I have to do some sort of diet control. So I don't eat ice cream so much, only once in a while." Thus, PM Modi had promised that he would eat ice cream with the athlete after her competition concluded.

PM Modi also gifted her a small racket as a token of appreciation for her Olympic medal. Take a look:

"It was an absolute honour to have met with our Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi ji. I'm so grateful for all the help he has given to all of us athletes and I'm so excited to have gifted him my racket as a small token of appreciation," she wrote. Twitter users poured in their congratulatory messages to PV Sindhu and hoped that she would win the gold medal in Paris Olympics 2024.





In the interaction with Olympic medal winners, Narendra Modi also ate some desserts with javelin expert Neeraj Chopra. The Gold medallist enjoyed some Churma with the Prime Minister. Take a look at the pictures.

Neeraj Chopra had earlier confessed his love for sweets, such as sweet homemade Churma. "What I really like is fresh homemade Churma. It has a lot of ghee and sugar, so it's something we can't eat during training, so it's something I really enjoy," he said in an interview.