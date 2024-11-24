What happens if you arrive home with outside food and find out that your mother has already cooked for you? Recently, a content creator shared a sketch of this situation and it has taken Instagram by storm. Adam Waheed's reel has clocked millions of views so far, resonating with users in different countries. In the video, we see the vlogger come home clutching a takeaway bag of fast food and a drink in a disposable glass. On hearing his arrival, his mother smiles and tells him that she's made food for him. But when he declines it and points to the items in his hand, her expression changes and she catches her chest dramatically.





She goes on to express her dismay and disappointment at her son's 'rejection' of her food. She pretends to use many tissue papers to wipe away her tears. She shreds a photograph in which her son is seen posing with her. We get a glimpse of the TV screen, where we see her appearing on a panel discussion on a show. The headline reads, "Ungrateful son brings home food." The mother is seen sobbing on TV too. We won't give away everything. Watch the full video below to know more:







Many users have found the reel quite relatable and funny. Several have commented on the "universal" nature of moms' reactions, especially in situations like these. Check out some of the reactions below:





"So all mothers in the world are like that."





"How did you get footage of my mom?"





"This is why you're supposed to finish in the car and then destroy all evidence."





"Mothers are so adorable and can be beautifully dramatic."





"Nah the eating of the chips at the end is diabolical."





"Laughed out loud! I love how she ate the fries at the end!"





"She is a caring mother. She packed his luggage."





"1st mistake, you only brought enough for one."





"Plot twist: She wanted Wendy's."





What did you think of this viral video? Let us know in the comments below.