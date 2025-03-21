Ask any North Indian, a bowl of rajma-chawal holds a special place in their heart. They can never get enough of the dish. It is simple, soulful, and loaded with flavours. But have you ever wondered why the taste of rajma curry differs from place to place? Is it the dish's process or the ingredients used in the recipe? Or some other factors bring the difference in taste? If you ask us, we feel certain factors affect the overall taste and texture of rajma curry. In this article, we will highlight a few such factors, which if not taken care of, can ruin your dish completely. Let's take you through.

5 Things You Might Be Doing Wrong While Making Rajma Curry:

The soaking time:

Did you know the flavour of rajma depends on how long it is soaked in the water? We suggest soaking it overnight, or at least eight hours to cook the beans evenly. Ideally, the beans should be soft and mushy yet hold their form after boiling.

The way it is boiled:

Some people boil rajma in a saucepan to keep its form intact. But this often leaves the beans undercooked, making them hard to digest. We suggest boiling rajma under pressure for proper cooking and saving time in the kitchen.

Photo Credit: iStock

Adding salt:

People often add salt while boiling the rajma. It makes the beans hard and ruins the texture of the dish. It also extends the overall cooking time.

Use of spice:

Ideally, rajma curry has to be flavourful. However, overusing spices and garam masala can add extra heat to the dish, ruining the taste completely. Also, never skip adding hing and ginger to the dish. These spices help you digest the bean easily.

Cooking time:

A good dish can never be made in a hurry. Slow-cook rajma and let the spices mix well to infuse the flavours properly. Cooking it on high heat may leave the dish bland. Also, keep a check on the heat while reheating rajma the next day. Letting it stick to the bottom of the pan may alter the taste and texture completely.





Now that you have the hacks to make a perfect bowl of rajma, we suggest following them religiously the next time you cook the dish. Click here for the traditional Punjabi rajma recipe.