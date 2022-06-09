We all know how much celebrities have to sacrifice to maintain a healthy shape and active lifestyle. Their jobs require them to stay fit at all times, and it is because of that, that we get to see them doing all kinds of workouts and following a strict diet routine. While we may have our cheat days very often, for celebrities, that is surely not the case. But that still doesn't mean that healthy meals can't be delicious! Some of us may think that a diet comes with bland food; however, Rakul Preet is here to prove us wrong! Rakul Preet is undoubtedly a fitness icon. Along with that, she is also a big-time foodie! The actress loves to have all kinds of meals and has never shied away from any indulgence. Recently, she gave us insight into her healthy eating, which will surely motivate you to eat clean.





Taking to Instagram, Rakul Preet shared a snapshot of her dinner. In the story, we could spot vegetables and rice. The vegetables seem to be a mix of prawns, mushrooms, garlic, broccoli, onions, and capsicum. Whereas the rice also seems to have some chopped vegetables mixed in it. In the story, she wrote, "Yum @rashichowdhary."





Rakul's nutritionist, Rashi Chowdhary, later reshared this same story. She complemented Rakul on perfectly making the meal and said, "Rice to veggie ratio on point @rakulpreet." Check out the story here:

Looks yummy, doesn't it? If you also want to indulge in this same dish, we have just the recipe you need. It has a perfect mix of spices and vegetables that will make you drool! Find the full recipe below:

Prawn Rice Recipe: Here's How To Make Prawn Rice

Boil prawn head in the water. Add red chilli, turmeric, and salt and let it boil for 15-20 minutes. Mix all the marinade ingredients. Coat the prawns well with the marinade and let it marinate for half an hour. Heat oil in a deep cooking pan and add whole spices. Start with the onions and saute till it is light brown. Then add garlic paste and ginger paste. Stir well. Now add the powdered spices.





Add the tomatoes with grated coconut. Toss in the rice and mix well. Cover and cook till the rice is done. Once done, add the marinated prawns and gently mix. Serve and enjoy!





Click here for the full recipe of prawn rice recipe!





Make a yummy plate of prawn rice recipe just like Rakul Preet's, and let us know how it turned out for you!