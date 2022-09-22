As soon as we wake up, we all need a cup of coffee to begin our day. A strong cup of coffee helps us to start our day and energises us to deal with different things. But, it's not just in the morning. For those dealing with the night shift, coffee is helpful for them too. After all, there is nothing better than a cup of coffee to open up your eyes! And it seems like actor Rakul Preet also agrees with us! Rakul Preet is one of those actresses who often keeps her fans and followers updated with her work life. As she is currently travelling, she shares snippets from her journey in between her work. The actress recently was working a night shift and was seen having a cup of coffee. You will totally relate to what she has to say about the coffee.

(Also Read: Rakul Preet Spills The Beans On Her Favourite Foods As She Interacted With Her Fans)





Rakul Preet shared a short video on Instagram where she was sipping on a cup of black coffee. As her hairdresser is helping her to get ready, she picks up the cup and says, "God bless whoever made coffee." In the post, she also wrote, "Gearing for night shoots be like." Take a look at her story below:





Black coffee is one of those things that might not be a favourite of many, but it really helps to keep you energised. Plus, it is also something that is quick and easy to make. All you have to do is take some coffee in your cup and add boiling water from the top. The taste of this coffee is bitter, so you can choose to add a natural sweetener to it, but it is best to avoid it.





(Also Read: Rakul Preet's Healthy Meal Is All About This Delicious Seafood Dish; See Pic)





So, if you are also looking for supplies to make some hot coffee, then this is just the right time for you! Amazon Great Indian Festival has started today (September 22) for Prime members and will begin on 23rd September for others. This sale has some terrific deals for you! Take a look at the discounted coffees below:

Disclaimer: This is promoted content with links from our affiliate partnerships. We get a share of the revenue from your purchase.