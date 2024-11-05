Rakul Preet Singh is no stranger to sharing her love for yummy delights with her fans. Time and again, through her social media posts, the actress has shown that she's a true food connoisseur. This year, Rakul Preet celebrated her first Diwali after her marriage to Jackky Bhagnani — and from her Instagram post, it was clear that the festive spread was as lavish as the celebrations. Rakul gave us a glimpse of her Diwali, filled with traditions and a food offering known as “chappan bhog” —an age-old Indian tradition of presenting 56 unique food items as an offering to deities. In her caption, Rakul Preet Singh expressed the joy of embracing traditions with her new family, calling the experience “special.” She wrote, “Our first Diwali was filled with lots of firsts for me. Learning traditions, first puja and the most special first chappan bhog. Grateful, aur jab poori family saath ho toh maza hi alag hai (when the entire family is together, the joy is something else).”

Take a look at Rakul Preet Singh's post here:

Chappan bhog includes cereals, fresh and dried fruits, sweets, and savoury snacks, all beautifully arranged. Among the sweets, you'll find delicacies like kheer (rice pudding), rasgulla, ladoo, jalebi and rabri. These are complemented by lightly spiced greens like saag, fragrant rice, dal and kadi. For more savoury bites, the spread offers items like chila, papad, pakoras, khichdi and fried pooris. Find out more about “chappan bhog” here.

Coming back to Rakul Preet Singh's food adventures, the actress has always shared her love for delicious, wholesome meals. About a month ago, while in Punjab filming De De Pyaar De 2, Rakul was seen indulging in the region's delicious cuisine. In one of her Instagram Stories, she gave her followers a sneak peek of her lunch, featuring ragi roti, chicken and bhindi sabzi. Captioning it as “Aaj ka lunch” (today's lunch), with a nod to her film schedule, “Ddpd2-day 5,” her meal looked both healthy and mouthwatering. Check it out here.

In another earlier post, Rakul Preet Singh highlighted her appreciation for home-cooked food. The actress shared a photo of a meal of chicken, beans curry and sweet potato mash, all beautifully arranged alongside a napkin, spoon and fork. Captioning the photo with “Aaj ka khana (today's meal) x yummy,” Rakul emphasised the joy of relishing simple, homemade dishes that bring warmth and comfort to her day. Read more about it here.

So, the next time you find yourself in a food dilemma, take a leaf out of Rakul Preet Singh's culinary journey and try something new. Embrace the joy of exploring diverse flavours and dishes, just as she does!

