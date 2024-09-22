Rakul Preet Singh delights her millions of fans online with her food explorations. She is currently in Punjab for the shooting of her upcoming film, De De Pyaar De 2. And when in Punjab, who can miss the flavourful dishes? The state is famous for its culinary heritage, offering an array of dishes made with fresh produce from the farms. Just like us, Rakul also could not resist Punjabi food. In her Instagram stories, she shared a glimpse of her meal featuring ragi roti, chicken and bhindi sabzi. In her caption, the actress wrote, “Aaj ka lunch” (today's lunch). She added, “Ddpd2-day 5.” Well, Rakul's lunch seemed not only healthy but extremely delicious.





Check out her post here:

Earlier, Rakul Preet Singh gave us a sneak peek into her "yummy" home cooked meal. Her meal featured chicken, beans sabzi and sweet potato mash, on her Instagram stories, and it screamed about the simplicity and joy of 'Ghar ka khana' (homemade food). The photo also featured a napkin, spoon and fork. Sharing it, she mentioned, “Aaj ka khana (today's meal) x yummy.” Full story here.

Rakul Preet Singh and her husband, Jackky Bhagnani, prefer nutritious food. The couple previously shared their dietary choices and set couple goals. Jackky posted a picture of a wholesome breakfast bowl. The photo also featured a colourful salad bowl filled with chopped fruits, beetroot, radish, asparagus and other fresh ingredients.“It always takes two to tango! Even when it comes to health, (hashtag) healthy couple goals,” the doting husband wrote alongside the photo. Read the full story here.





Just like any other foodie, Rakul Preet Singh craves fried food. In May, for International No Diet Day, the actress declared that she was “in the mood for food.” In a snap shared on her Instagram Stories, she was seen holding a bowl full of fries in one hand while using the other to grab a fry to eat. Her side note read, "In the mood for food," accompanied by the hashtag "International No Diet Day.” Click here to read in detail.





Rakul Preet Singh's foodie diaries always leave us craving yummy food.