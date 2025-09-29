Rakul Preet Singh's foodie adventures never fail to grab our attention. From marshmallows and cakes to even karela, the actress loves sharing her culinary indulgences with her Instagram family. And she is back again with another delicious treat that we simply can not miss. This time, Rakul shared a cosy moment on her Stories featuring a cup of haldi besan doodh – a classic desi comfort drink. Rakul described it as “perfect for this weather,” and we could not agree more. After the summer heat and monsoon rains, the weather is slowly transitioning into winter, and this nutritious drink not only provides warmth but also helps keep colds and coughs at bay.





Recipe for haldi besan doodh

Want to make a cosy cup of haldi besan doodh like Rakul Preet Singh? Here is an easy step-by-step recipe for you:





1. Take 1 cup of milk in a small pan.





2. Add 1 teaspoon of roasted besan (gram flour) and mix well so there are no lumps.





3. Add half a teaspoon of turmeric for colour and health benefits.





4. Add a pinch of black pepper to help the turmeric work better.





5. Sweeten with 1 teaspoon of jaggery or sugar (or more, if you like it sweeter).





6. Heat everything on a low flame, stirring continuously until the milk is warm and the besan is fully mixed.





7. Pour into a cup and enjoy warm. Perfect for chilly mornings or a cosy, healthy drink anytime.





Rakul Preet Singh loves sharing her foodie moments on Instagram. In August, she took her followers along on her London trip. The first post showed her walking down a London street, casually sipping on a cup of green matcha. Next, the actress dropped by a cake shop. The display was packed with cakes and pastries featuring mango, cherries, blueberries and other fresh berries. She did not stop at desserts. Rakul also shared a picture of a plated salmon dish with baked potatoes. The side note read, "Pichle kuch din. (Last few days) London diaries." Click here for the full story.

Rakul Preet Singh's food adventures are simply wow.