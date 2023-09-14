A piping hot plate of lip-smacking rajma chawal is pure bliss. It won't be wrong to say that the dish is comfort food for many. There is something soothing about this Punjabi food that makes it an instant culinary hit any day. And it seems our favourite celebrities agree with this. Rakul Preet Singh is well known for her love for all things tasty. Being a Punjabi, the actress ensures to make her taste buds feel alive by gorging on homemade rajma chawal. It turns out that this dish was on Rakul's lunch menu on Wednesday. How do we know? The actress shared a glimpse of her meal on her Instagram stories. Honestly, Rakul Preet Singh relished rajma chawal while also adding some greens or seasonal saag to her meal. The actress is surely keeping up with her greens even on regular days! She shared the picture along with the text that read, “Rajma chawal and some greens.”

Take a look at her post here:

Rajma chawal is surely the B-Town's favourite. We say this because just a month back, Malaika Arora confessed that the Punjabi dish is her go-to meal, every time she is in Delhi. We don't shy away from confessing that chole bhature instantly pops in our minds every time anyone says Dilli. But there is surely more in the culinary trail of the national capital than just chole bhature and thanks to Malaika for reminding us of the same through her outings. The diva recently dropped a picture of her delightful meal. She shared a picture of her food tray carrying three bowls—one with yummy rajma, another with fluffy white rice, and the last one containing delicious aloo gobi. The text attached to the photo read, "My staple in Delhi... rajma chawal n aloo gobi." Click here to read in detail.

Mira Kapoor's love for rajma chawal made her dedicate Sunday to this combo. A few months back, Shahid Kapoor's better half dropped a picture of her weekend lunch. Mira enjoyed the Punjabi dish with jeera aloo. And don't you miss out on that slice of onion! We totally agree with the suggestion that Mira shared through a text on the picture that read, “Sundays are for Rajma Chawal to be eaten sirf haath se (Sundays are for eating rajma chawal only with hands).”