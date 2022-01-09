Khichdi is the ultimate comfort food for many Indians. The beauty of this mushy, one-pot dish is that khichdi can be as simple or elaborate as one wants it to be. But one has to agree that it tastes best when there's a nip in the air. Winter makes us all crave something warm as well as filling, and it is the humble khichdi that comes to the rescue. For Rakul Preet Singh, too, this soothing combination of rice and dal is a winner. The actress shared an image of a nutritious and healthy bowl of vegetable khichdi on Instagram Stories, and captioned it, “Khichdi mood”.





Rakul Preet Singh is a foodie and loves to indulge in all things yummy. A few months ago, she indulged in some “see food diet”. It's a term used humorously and means you eat everything in sight. Rakul had some puris and shared an image on Instagram Stories. Take a look at it here.

A few months ago, Rakul Preet Singh took her tastebuds on a gastronomic trip while she was shooting for a movie in Lucknow. Rakul savoured some drool-worthy chaat. She shared a photo of herself holding a plate of the chaat, and had a big smile on her face. She captioned the post, “Lucknow mei basket chaat nahi khaaya, toh kya khaaya (If you didn't have chaat in Lucknow, then your trip is incomplete)”. Read more about Rakul's indulgence in Lucknow here.





Being an actress means Rakul Preet Singh often has to spend long hours at the shoot, which includes late hours and unpredictable call times. Once, when Rakul was stuck at a late-night shoot that stretched till early in the morning, she had a potful of homemade biryani to keep her company. Rakul shared the photo on Instagram, where we could see the biryani kept in front of her while she has a wide smile. Click here to read more about Rakul Preet Singh's gastronomic adventures from her film set.





Though she's an actress, Rakul Preet Singh's devotion to food seems unwavering. We can't wait to see what's cooking next.