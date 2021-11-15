India is the land of varied cuisines and nothing can beat the subcontinent's wide range of street food options. From chaats, meat rolls and fritters to lip-smacking sweets, a foodie is always spoilt for choice in the streets of India. We saw a sample of this on Rakul Preet Singh's Instagram timeline recently. Taking her tastebuds on a gastronomic trip, Rakul Preet Singh was seen indulging in a drool-worthy chaat item. The actress is in Lucknow currently shooting for her upcoming movie Chhatriwali She shared a happy picture of herself on Instagram holding a plate of scrumptious katori chaat. And the wide smile on her face is proof that she enjoyed every bit of this popular chaat snack.





The katori chaat on Rakul Preet Singh's plate was a delectable mixture of puffed rice, chopped tomatoes, and onions. It was garnished with fresh coriander leaves. We could also spot some chutneys and yogurt dripping from the delectable basket. Katori chaat usually consists of an edible basket filled with the quintessential chaat ingredients such as potatoes, chickpeas, curd and a host of chutneys and spices.





Rakul Preet wrote an elaborate caption saying, “Lucknow mei basket chaat nahi khaaya, toh kya khaaya (Your visit to Lucknow could be meaningless if you did not taste this famous katori chaat).”

She further said that she believes that we all need some treat meals once in a while and her nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal agrees to this too. She wrote, “My nutritionist says, just eat your chaat at the right time, between 1 pm to 4 pm. Not for dinner, guys! And not more than once a week!! I feel so content and you can clearly see the excitement on my face.”





Take a look:

How did you find Rakul Preet Singh's katori chaat? Tell us in the comments.