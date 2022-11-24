Rakul Preet's social media posts never fail to impress her followers. We all love how the actress keeps her fans updated, whether it's through travel diaries or food diaries. In order to stay in shape, the actress follows a healthy workout schedule and a nutritious diet. However, there are times when she does not restrain herself and indulges in delectable food. Those who follow Rakul Preet closely know how she always manages to strike a balance between a healthy diet and her extra indulgences. In her Instagram stories, the diva shared a delicious breakfast platter. "#Eat when your body demands," she wrote in the caption. We could spot a plate filled with mushroom omelette and the beloved paratha. "For all those who think I don't eat paratha," she wrote in response. Take a look.

Let us all agree that paratha and omelette are two of the best breakfast options. They're filling, delicious, and packed with nutrients. If Rakul Preet's story made you want to eat these aforementioned delicacies. Don't worry! We've got the recipes for you. For a mushroom omelette, click here. To know the recipes for flavourful parathas, click here.





This is not the first time the actress has shared her foodie indulgences. Every now and then, we get to see something scrumptious. Yesterday Rakul shared her favourite food item. Wondering what it is? Read about it here.

On the work front, Rakul Preet was recently seen in the film 'Doctor G,' alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. The film received a lot of positive feedback from the audience. We can't wait to see what Rakul has next on her plate as she continues to share her wholesome and nutritious meals!





