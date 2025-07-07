Rapper Badshah, a self-confessed foodie, has taken his love for food a step further by launching his own pizza brand, Bad Boy Pizza. The flagship boutique outlet has opened in Mumbai's Andheri. The launch is in collaboration with Ghost Kitchens India, a cloud kitchen-led food and beverage company. Bad Boy Pizza is described as a mass-premium pizza brand that blends Indian flavours with global styles. The brand promises a pizza experience that reflects Badshah's personality-"desi, chic and unapologetically authentic."

What Kind Of Pizzas Are On The Menu

With a 50-item cosmopolitan menu, Bad Boy Pizza aims to offer a diverse and premium pizza experience. Items on the menu include Dynamite Schezwan, Meh-Hee-Koh, Truffle Cacio-e-Pepe, and the Pushpa Pizza. Prices are approximately ₹400 per person.





As part of its pre-launch campaign, Badshah appeared in a viral ad where he is slapped mid-argument-by a pizza. The dramatic moment was a cheeky nod to the brand's tagline: "Pizza that slaps."



Quirky Packaging Inspired By Badshah's Songs

The packaging is designed to reflect Badshah's musical persona, with witty lines from his songs like Haye Garmi, Ladki Beautiful Kar Gayi Chul, and Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai featured prominently.





According to reports, the brand plans to open 50 outlets across India's five largest metros over the next three years. Bad Boy Pizza follows a hybrid model of dine-in and cloud kitchens. The quick service restaurant (QSR) brand is targeting an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of ₹150 crore.