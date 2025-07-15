A green smoothie is a quick and convenient way to boost your daily nutritional intake. One of the best things about it is that it can be easily customised to meet your dietary needs as well as taste preferences. Many celebrities swear by green smoothies, which are especially useful given their hectic schedules and strict fitness routines. Reese Witherspoon recently shared a recipe she relies on to restore her system's balance when she has not been very careful about her diet.

Reese shared a short video showing the simple ingredients that are used to make her smoothie. We spotted a banana, a green apple, a lemon and a green leafy vegetable that looked to be spinach. The text on the video reads, "My must-have when I've been travelling/eating pizza, pasta and gelato for 7 days." The clip shows the four ingredients being blended together. Once done, it is poured into a glass. Reese smilingly poses with her green goodness smoothie. In the caption, she wrote, "It's all about balance, right?"

Some years ago, Reese Witherspoon shared another green smoothie recipe, which received a lot of interest online. This one requires more ingredients, although some are optional. This smoothie also takes into account the balancing of different flavours. Specific foods are added to lend sweetness and reduce the bitterness of multiple green leafy veggies. The video shows Reese making the smoothie from scratch. She explained that she usually drank it in place of eating breakfast. At the time, she said that it had been part of her daily diet for 8-9 years. Watch the complete video here to learn how to make her special green smoothie.





We hope Reese Witherspoon shares more such food and drink suggestions in future too! We can't wait to recreate her recipes.