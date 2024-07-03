Much like her dedication to fitness, Malaika Arora takes her dietary practices seriously too. She is a vocal advocate of healthy eating habits and often shares glimpses of her nutritious outings on social media. In her latest post, the actress shared another foodie picture on Instagram Stories. What was she enjoying, you might wonder? Well, in the snap, we could spot a glass of green juice. "Not without my celery juice," she wrote in the caption. This plant-based smoothie, known for its health benefits, is a staple for the diva. Take a look at her Instagram story below:

If you're inspired by Malaika Arora and want to add a wholesome twist to your dietary routine, check out these 5 nutritious green juices.

1. Spinach And Kale Juice

Your immune system will thank you for this. Loaded with vitamins A, K, and C, spinach and kale juice is a wonderful green beverage to try. Just a dash of ginger and lime will enhance its taste. Check out the recipe here.

2. Neem And Aloe Vera Juice

Neem and aloe vera plants are packed with nutrition that helps to keep diabetes at bay. A beverage with these two ingredients together can be a solution to help keep your blood sugar levels in check. Here's the recipe.

3. Karela (Bitter Gourd) Juice

The bitter taste might deter you from drinking the beverage initially, but karela is a powerhouse of nutrients and dietary fibers. A small amount of apple or pear juice can tone down the acidic flavour. Take a look at the recipe here.

4. Amla Juice

Also known as Indian gooseberry, amla juice can work wonders for your health. If you don't like the strong taste, adding some water and honey will do the trick. This juice will keep your hair looking shiny and healthy. The recipe is here.

5. Cabbage Juice

Start your morning by drinking a glass of cabbage juice. Cabbage is a treasure trove of antioxidants, minerals, and vitamins. Also, it is quite easy to make. Enjoy it in the morning or evening; it is sure to keep you satisfied. Find the recipe here.