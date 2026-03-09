Sugary coffee drinks from popular chains like Dunkin' and Starbucks have come under scrutiny after US Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr raised questions about their safety, especially for teenagers. As part of his “Make America Healthy Again” initiative, Kennedy has asked the companies to provide evidence that drinks with extremely high sugar levels are safe for young consumers.





Speaking about the issue late last month, Kennedy pointed to the sugar content in some iced coffee drinks and said the government would be seeking answers.





“We're gonna ask Dunkin' Doughnuts and Starbucks, show us the safety data that shows that it's OK for a teenage girl to drink an iced coffee with 115 grams of sugar in it. I don't think they're gonna be able to do it,” he said.





Concerns Over High Sugar Content In Popular Drinks





The debate highlights a broader concern about the sugar levels found in many ready-to-drink beverages sold by major coffee chains. According to the dietary guidelines for Americans published earlier this year, meals should ideally contain no more than 10 grams of added sugar.





However, several beverages sold by Dunkin' exceed this amount by a wide margin. According to the coffee chain, nearly every drink on the menu surpasses the recommended limit, while at least six beverages contain more than 100 grams of sugar.





Health experts say such numbers raise questions about how frequently these drinks should be consumed, particularly by younger consumers who may not be aware of the high sugar content in flavoured coffees, frappes and similar beverages.





Experts Say Ultra-Processed Drinks Pose Health Risks





Public health experts say the concern is not limited to any single brand. The broader issue lies in the growing popularity of ultra-processed drinks loaded with added sugars.





“This isn't about any one brand. Ultra-processed foods and beverages are bad for you, regardless of who happens to sell them. Your go-to beverage really shouldn't be liquid candy,” said Dr Céline Gounder on CBS News.





Health authorities have long linked excessive sugar consumption to several medical issues. According to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, regularly consuming sugary drinks may increase the risk of weight gain, obesity, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, non-alcoholic liver disease and dental problems such as cavities.





Could There Be Restrictions On Sugary Drinks?





While Kennedy's remarks have sparked debate, experts say an outright ban on sugary drinks is unlikely in the near future.





Dr Gounder noted that any major restriction would likely require new legislation or action from state and local governments. “The FDA is not the sugar police, and it can't ban sugar from beverages,” she said.





For now, the Department of Health and Human Services says it has strengthened regulatory reviews and closed certain loopholes, though it has not clarified what specific action may be taken next.





Neither Starbucks nor Dunkin' has publicly responded to Kennedy's comments so far. Meanwhile, Dunkin' recently announced a new zero-sugar energy drink available in six flavours, a move that may reflect growing consumer interest in lower-sugar options.