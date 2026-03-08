Whether it's a weekend meal, a wedding, a party, or a family dinner, Punjabi Chole Masala is a favourite in many Indian homes, including mine. Chole tastes wonderful with rice, puri, paratha, or naan. You may have enjoyed perfect Punjabi Chole Masala at restaurants, but it doesn't always turn out the same at home. The reason is simple- every step matters, from soaking the chickpeas to balancing the spices just right. After many attempts, I finally found the right way to make restaurant-style chole masala. Here are some helpful tips to make your Chole Masala flavourful and truly Punjabi-style.





What Makes Punjabi Chole Masala Special

Punjabi Chole Masala is a rich, spicy curry where boiled chickpeas are cooked slowly in a base of onions, tomatoes, and aromatic spices. Whole spices add depth and fragrance to the dish.

Everyone's method is slightly different. In my version, I slice the onions lengthwise and fry them until golden. Then I leave them to cool and crush them lightly by hand before adding them at the end. This gives the chole a deeper colour and a richer texture.





I also add a little yoghurt after roasting the spices. This helps balance the flavours and can reduce gas and bloating - a useful trick when cooking chickpeas.

Tips to Make Punjabi Chole Masala

1. Soak The Chickpeas

Wash the chickpeas well and soak them overnight or for 6-7 hours. Add dried amla (Indian gooseberry) while soaking. It gives a gentle tang and a lovely colour.

2. Simmer For 30 Minutes

If soaked overnight, boil the chickpeas for at least 30 minutes. Pressure cooker them with salt, whole spices, and tea leaves tied in a cloth. This gives the chole an even colour and enhances flavour. Discard the spice bundle later.

3. Fry The Onions

Slice three large onions lengthwise and fry until golden brown. Keep them aside - they'll be added at the end for depth and colour.





4. Make The Tomato Masala Base

Check that the chickpeas are cooked and set aside. Heat two tablespoons of oil, add a big cardamom, a bay leaf, and cumin seeds. Sauté, add the onions, then add two blended tomatoes and fry well.

5. Add Spices

Add red chilli powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, salt, and chole masala. Fry for a minute. Turn the heat low and mix in half a cup of yoghurt. Add dried fenugreek leaves. When the oil separates, add the boiled chickpeas and water.

6. Final Touches

Let the chickpeas cook for a while. Lightly mash a few with a ladle to thicken the gravy. Crush the fried onions with your hands and mix them in. Sprinkle mango powder and garam masala. Add slit green chillies and coriander leaves. Cook for two minutes - your Punjabi Chole Masala is ready.





Recipe Note





Salt is usually added when boiling the chickpeas. If needed, adjust later, but add carefully - once is usually enough.





Serve hot chole with bhaturas, rice, or parathas for a perfect Punjabi meal.