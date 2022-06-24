Rhea Kapoor is a woman of multiple talents, and that's why she has carved a niche for herself in the industry! You will find her doing all sorts of things- from being a film producer to a stylist and also a fantastic cook. Rhea's talent certainly has no bounds! If you follow Rhea on social media, you are probably already aware of how tempting her culinary posts are. From classic burgers to home-cooked feasts, Rhea can easily compete with top restaurants! Rhea's guests and invitees give ample evidence that the young stylist is skilled at what she does, so it's not only we who are impressed by her culinary abilities. While Rhea is an amazing cook, she also likes to indulge in a wide variety of food wherever she travels. Recently, the film producer was in London and posted a series of photos of her trip on Instagram. Among these snapshots, we also spotted a huge feast that Rhea Kapoor devoured!





In the pictures Rhea Kapoor posted on Instagram, you can see her exploring various locations in London. Then in the feast, you can spot trays full of baked goods such as bread loaves, cream-filled pastries, brownies, cakes, a platter of fruit, macrons, and more! There were also some savoury items in her feast, along with a side of dips. Check out her post here:

Doesn't this look absolutely tasty?! As evident from her posts, Rhea Kapoor is a big foodie, so it is no surprise that she often enjoys a delectable feast. Just a few days ago, when Rhea was in Paris, she had again shared about her indulgences from the place. The majority of the photos Rhea uploaded from her few hours in Paris showed her feasting on delicacies. Delicious pastries, a variety of wines, lobster, oysters, and more such treats were spotted. "Ufff, Paris. Even last minute and for 48 hours, you're just over the top enough to make me a romantic again," she captioned the post. You can read all about it here.





Rhea indeed has a way around food that always makes us drool! What do you think about it? Let us know in the comments below!