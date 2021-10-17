If you love acai bowls, look no further than Rhea Kapoor's Instagram post. The producer is trying to make her snacks healthier and yummier by having a variety of acai berries and fruits served in a bowl that's topped with nuts and seeds. Because of their high antioxidant and nutrient levels, acai berries are known as a superfood. Rhea shared an image on Instagram Stories that shows a bowl full of acai berries. She captioned the post, “Trying to make my snacks healthier and yummier!” Her bowl looks heavenly, with the colourful berries making it visually appetising.





In Rhea's bowl, we can spot strawberries, blueberries, purple dragon fruit, and a few walnuts. Each and every item on the bowl has amazing health benefits. Dragon fruits are high on nutrients and are loaded with fibre, while strawberries are known to have vitamins and antioxidants that are good for the body. Rhea is relishing healthy snacks while giving us major health goals.





Here's how Rhea's acai bowl looks:

This acai bowl looks delicious.

In an earlier post, Rhea Kapoor had treated us to a series of scrumptious food items she cooked up. This was during her stay in Alibaug when she acknowledged that the business of local food supplies, bakeries, and chefs was thriving. She thanked them and wrote, “And my tummy is thankful. You guys helped me feed some happy people!” Rhea posted a picture of lip-smacking chops, a delicious burger, and other food items. From her stay in Alibaug, she also posted a snapshot of “spicy lobster garlic noodles” and called it her signature food item. Click here to read out about Rhea's culinary adventures in Alibaug.





Rhea Kapoor is a self-confessed foodie and her Instagram feed is proof. She had once shared a glimpse of her dinner spread, which was all things healthy and delicious. We could see a bowl of salad and meat with white sauce poured on it. Rhea captioned the post, “The happiest I've been in weeks. Small pleasures @ANSHULAKAPOOR. This is honestly the best gift I have ever got. #THEBEST.” She thanked her cousin Anshula Kapoor for the treat. Read more about it here.





If you are looking for inspiration to make healthy and tasty food, head to Rhea Kapoor's Instagram handle immediately!