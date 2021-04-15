The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has put our lives under restrictions. Moreover, with the sudden surge in caseloads, we are being extra cautious about stepping out of houses. In such a scenario, travelling out of town is a distant dream for many. While some are missing vacations and trips, others (especially the ones staying away from home) are yearning to return to their family. It seems like Richa Chadha is on the same boat as many. Brought up in Delhi, Richa has been working in Mumbai for years now. And inevitably, she often misses home and 'Delhi ka khaana'. Her recent story on Instagram is clear proof of that.

The 'Inside Edge' actor, who is also combating a foot fracture' presently, took to the photo-sharing app to share a story featuring a classic North Indian platter that included tandoori roti, urad ki daal, matar mushroom and hari mirchi (green chilli). Alongside she wrote with a sad emoticon, "Missing Delhi like never before...ghar jaana hai (want to go home), but no sign of travel anytime soon. This pic is from Jan this year...simple food, from a roadside dhaba." To portray her feeling yet more effectively, the story had the song 'Yeh Dilli Hai Meri Jaan' from the movie 'Dilli 6' playing in the background. Take a look:

If you follow Richa on Instagram, you will find the actor sharing almost every slice of her life and feelings with the world. From her professional life to her personal world - Richa shares it all with her 2-million followers on Instagram. For instance, she recently penned a heartfelt note for her actor boyfriend Ali Fazal, who has been taking good care of her, while she's as she is recuperating from a fractured foot. Alongside, she posted a picture of her enjoying a gluten-free toast with avocado and tomatoes on it, made by Ali Fazal. Here's the adorable post.

On the work front, Richa was last seen in the political drama 'Madam Chief Minister' and ZEE5-released 'Lahore Confidential'.