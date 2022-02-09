Of all the international foods that we Indians have welcomed with open arms, Pizza has to be one of the most loved ones. We have accepted this Italian delicacy as one of our own and all the masaledaar customisations stand proof for that. The cheesy and delicious pizza is a hot choice amongst all ages, especially the younger generation. And if you are looking for a winner of a dish to break the monotony of everyday meals, a pizza can be the best way to do so. However, it might not be possible to prepare a pizza every single time the cravings hit. And for those quick fixes, we bring for you pizza snacks that are quick, easy and absolutely delicious.





(Also read: Watch: Craving Pizza? Make Yummy Peri-Peri Chicken Pizza In Minutes)





What's even better is that the list comes to you just in time for World Pizza Day, which is celebrated on the 9th of February. Here is a list of 7 pizza-based snacks that will be a hit on any given day.

World Pizza Day 2022: 7 Easy And Quick Pizza Snacks To Celebrate The Day

1. Pizza Puff:

One of the first snacks that come to our mind when we talk of bite-sized pizza-based dishes is a pizza puff. Crunchy and flaky on the outside and gooey and cheesy on the inside, Pizza puff is the perfect evening indulgence to bite into on any given day. Take a look at the recipe here.

World Pizza Day 2022: Make Pizza Puff Easily At Home

2. Bread Pizza:

A mini pizza as you may call it, bread pizza is the perfect quick fix if you want to see the elaborate spread of veggies, sauces, cheese and herbs plated in front of you without the hassle of kneading and resting the pizza dough. You can make these bread pizzas in less than 30 mins. Click here for the recipe.





(Also read: Pizza Bread Roll: Make This Delicious Party Snack Under 20 Mins)

3. Bun Pizza:

Confused between a filling burger and a delicious pizza? Well, you can get the best of both worlds with this bun pizza recipe. With cheesy pizza flavours in a soft buttered bun, this recipe makes for a perfect snack any time of the day. Take a look at the easy recipe here.

World Pizza Day 2022: Bun Pizza Brings The Best Of Both Worlds

4. Pizza Samosa:

It is inevitable to find samosa on the list of must-have snacks, but did you know that you could enjoy this classic desi snack with an Italian twist to it? Pizza Samosa is the fusion dish you need to try if you are a fan of either one of these dishes. This dish has the crispy outer layers of a samosa with the cheesy and delicious filling of the pizza. Take a look at the recipe here.





(Also read: How To Make Classic Chicken Pizza At Home In 30 Minutes)

5. Pizza Omelette:

Who doesn't love a hearty omelette for a snack? It is filling, nutritious, healthy and works great for people who are trying to watch their weight too. Add some cheese, Italian herbs and sautéed vegetables to the mix and you've got yourself a pizza omelette instead! Pizza omelette is one of the easiest and fuss-free recipes to enjoy the taste of pizza without any guilt trip. Click here for the recipe.

World Pizza Day 2022: Pizza Omelette Is Healthy And Delicious

6. Pizza Chips:

Potato chips have a fan following like no other. Light and crisp, adequately flavoured potato chips are the go-to snacks for a quick indulgence. What if we told you that you could enjoy your favourite pizza in the same way? Don't believe us? Try out this quick and interesting pizza chips recipe to see for yourself. This pizza chip is a delicious snack that will satisfy your cravings for eating both pizza and chips. Click here for the recipe.





(Also read: Watch: How To Make Veg Pizza At Home | Easy Veg Pizza Recipe)

7. Naanza:

Lastly, if you are desperate for biting into a thin crispy pizza base topped with veggies and cheese, you can easily do so with some leftover naan too! Yes, you read that right, whenever you are pressed for time, you can easily substitute the pizza crust with naan bread and garnish it as you would a regular pizza. Quick and easy, the naanza will save you a ton of time the next time you want a quick pizza snack. Click here for the recipe.

World Pizza Day 2022: Naanza Is A Easy Pizza Snack

There you have it; these Pizza snacks bring forward a delicious blend of quick and easy recipes that will sate your cravings in no time. Try these out to celebrate World Pizza Day 2022!