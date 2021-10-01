The weekend is finally here and we are ready to kick back and relax. We are all set to enjoy the next two days with friends, family, and obviously delicious food. Many foodies out there like to use this free time to indulge in some of their favorite dishes and recipes. Either it is by ordering in a lavish dinner or trying out a quick and easy snack recipe at home; our favorite dishes are always there to quickly elevate our weekend binge sessions. So, while looking for something new and easy to try this weekend, we came across this crunchy chicken tenders recipe that is just the right snack to tantalize our taste buds. It is fried crisp and golden on the outside and juicy and flavourful on the inside, this easy recipe is not to be missed.

Chicken snacks are loved by all

(Also read : Weekend Special: How To Make Cheese Burst Pizza At Home)

Chicken tenders, that are also known as chicken fingers, are strips of chicken pieces that have been marinated and dipped in a mixture and fried crisp. The mixture in question here can be crushed cornflakes or oats. We are going with the latter and using crushed oats to add not just a crunch but an underlying flavour to the outside layer as well. All you need are some chicken breasts, simple Indian spices, and some crushed oats. These chicken tenders will be ready in minutes with this easy recipe here.

Weekend Special: How To Make Chicken Tenders l Chicken Tenders Recipe:

Slightly flatten the chicken breast using a meat pounder or rolling pin until it is an even size on all sides. Cut into thin strips and add in a bowl to marinate with ginger garlic paste and other spices for at least 30 minutes.





In a grinder, take some roasted oats add a pinch of salt, some black pepper other dried seasonings according to your preference. Grind this to a medium-fine consistency. Spread this on a tray evenly.





Heat a pan/skillet with some oil. Get the marinated chicken and coat it on all sides with the oats mixture. Cook this in the pan on low heat for 3-4 minutes on each side. Once golden brown, remove from the heat and enjoy with a dip or sauce of your choice.





Click here for the detailed recipe of crunchy chicken tenders.





Make this scrumptious chicken snack at home and munch away! Let us know how it turns out in the comments below.