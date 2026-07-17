Sachin Tendulkar often gives fans a glimpse into his life beyond cricket through his Instagram posts. From enjoying regional delicacies during his travels to sharing food-related moments, the batting legend regularly keeps his followers updated with snippets from his everyday routine. This time, Sachin posted a simple video that revealed one morning ritual he has been following since his playing days. In the video, Sachin is seen boiling water in a kettle before dipping a green tea bag into a mug to prepare his morning tea. As he makes the tea, he shares why this small routine has remained unchanged over the years.





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"Every morning I did this, even during my playing days. I would make my own tea in the room because the last thing that I wanted was someone coming to the room and saying, 'Sir, your tea is ready.' I like making things on my own," he says.

He further adds, "Back when I used to play, before a match, I didn't want anyone to enter my room. Even at home, I like making my own stuff. It is peaceful and enjoyable."

Watch the full post below:

Several fans reacted to the video:





Cricketer Irfan Pathan commented, "Chai is love"





A user commented, "Sachin sir makes his own tea, wow!"





Another user said, "Nothing can beat morning tea"





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Back in May 2026, the former cricketer showed his fans how to fold ukadiche modak at home. In the video, the 53-year-old can be seen standing in his kitchen and demonstrating the process. He first took one flattened modak dough and added a spoonful of filling. He can then be seen folding it into a classic modak shape. Calling it one of the "best desserts," Tendulkar also made his mother taste his handmade modaks.





We await more foodie updates from Sachin Tendulkar!