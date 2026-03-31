Quick commerce has completely changed the way we shop. Whether it's groceries, snacks, or even last-minute essentials, everything arrives at your doorstep in minutes. And honestly, most of us don't think twice before paying delivery fees or convenience charges. After all, saving time feels worth it. But a recent viral post has made people stop and think: are we also paying more than we should without even realising it?

Man Points Out Different MRPs On Blinkit And The Actual Product

A user on X, @DocRGM, shared a video about his experience ordering from Blinkit. In the video, he orders a protein bar. When it gets delivered, he checks the packaging and notices a mismatch. The MRP printed on the product is ₹55, but on the app, the MRP is shown as ₹60. Surprisingly, even after a discount, he ends up paying ₹59. That means he actually paid more than the real MRP.

He pointed this out in his post, saying that while he has seen this happen before and usually gets a refund, the bigger issue is that most consumers don't check the MRP at all. He even suggested that authorities should step in and penalise such cases. In fact, it has also become crucial for people to always check for such discrepancies when ordering online.





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Internet Chimes In With Similar Experiences On Different Platforms

Soon after the post started gaining attention, Blinkit responded. They apologised for the experience and asked him to share his order details so they could look into it and take appropriate action. While that response is reassuring, it also opened the floodgates for others to share their own experiences about pricing, quality, and accuracy.





One user talked about a completely different issue with Amazon, claiming that they ordered a GPU but received a packet of sugar instead. Another user pointed out that on Blinkit, a bottle of oregano was listed as 16 grams, but when it arrived, it was actually 13 grams. “How are we supposed to check everything now?" he asks.





There were also complaints about Flipkart, with one person saying they didn't receive a refund despite facing an issue. Someone else shared a rather shocking experience of receiving chocolates that seemed expired from the inside, even though the packaging looked fine. And then came comparisons across platforms. One user pointed out how the same product showed different MRPs on different apps, mentioning JioMart and Blinkit listing different prices.





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Interestingly, not everyone jumped to blame the platforms. One user offered a more practical explanation. They said this could simply be a case of revised MRP. Sometimes, brands update their prices, and older stock with previous MRPs is still sold alongside newer ones. This can create confusion, especially online.





We're all heavily reliant upon online shopping and end up trusting the price shown on the app, and rarely check the product details after delivery. Sure, a few extra bucks on a small product may not even matter much. But over time, they can add up.





Yes, quick commerce makes life easier, but being a little more aware as a consumer makes it smarter.