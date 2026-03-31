For most of us, food is never just sustenance. It's emotion, habit, comfort, routine, and, for many people, confusion. The moment someone decides to lose weight, food becomes the first thing they try to control. They cut carbs, ignore cravings, and ban their favourite meals, turning eating into something more stressful than satisfying. But what if most of what we believe about food and weight loss isn't entirely true? That's what fitness coach Kev tried to unpack when he shared 10 myths from his 9 years in the industry.

Defying Junk Food, Meal Prep, And More Myths

The idea that you can't eat fast food and still lose weight is probably one of the biggest misconceptions out there. Most people think weight loss means completely cutting out burgers or wraps. But Kev says that if you're managing your calories and getting enough protein, you can still include fast food occasionally.

Then comes meal prepping, something that's almost become a rule in fitness culture. But he points out that they're not necessary. He wrote, "Most people who meal prep on Sunday are throwing half of it away by Wednesday.” Instead, he focuses on keeping things simple by having a few quick meals you can make anytime.

Breakfast is where things get interesting. You've probably heard people say it's okay to skip it, but Kev disagrees. He believes your first meal can shape your entire day. If you start with something low in protein , you'll feel hungry sooner. But if you begin with a protein-rich meal, it keeps you full and more in control.

Carbs are probably the most misunderstood part of food. When on a diet, rice, bread, and potatoes are often the first things people cut out. But Kev makes it clear that overeating is the problem, not carbs.

And finally, he addresses the pressure to eat home-cooked, organic food. He shares that a piece of grilled chicken, whether from a restaurant or your kitchen, still provides protein. “Protein is protein. Calories are calories,” he believes.

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Turn Over A New Leaf In Your Weight Loss Guide

When it comes to losing fat, many people turn straight to cardio, trying to “burn calories.” But Kev explains that strength training plays a bigger role than most people think. “Lift first. Walk second,” he says. Supplements are another area where people often overcomplicate things. But he reveals that most of them aren't necessary.

There's also this belief that the more time you spend in the gym, the better your results will be. But that's not always true. Kev highlights that consistency matters more than duration. When it comes to obsessing over the weighing scale, Kev explains that weight can fluctuate for many reasons. That doesn't mean you've gained fat.

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Then comes willpower, something people blame themselves for all the time. But he says it's not that simple. “Willpower is a finite resource. By 7 pm it's gone,” he wrote. The solution is to make things easier by having a simple food routine or pre-decided meals.

In the end, food isn't something you need to fight but something you need to learn how to work with.