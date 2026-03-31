Actress Ashwini Kalsekar keeps her fans drooling with scrumptious recipes. Renowned for her on-screen performance in movies like the Golmaal series, Simmba, Andhadhun, Jodhaa Akbar and Badlapur, the actress often shares videos from her kitchen. Her latest recipe? Onion sabzi. In an Instagram video, Ashwini hilariously begins preparing onion sabzi with a friendly competition with her helpers. Declaring the game, she says in Hindi, “We have to see who cuts the onion the fastest. We have to cut medium-sized onions. Let's start.” Soon after the staff reveals that they will win over her, the actress brings out a handy vegetable chopper, leaving the other two screaming “cheating”. She ends the competition, adding, “I asked to cut the onion. I did not instruct using a knife.”





Finally, the Rakta Charitra star kicks off her onion sabzi recipe. While showing the generous amount of chopped onion in a bowl, she says, “We have cut this much onion. You might think, why are they eating so much? It is not like that. But onions reduce when cooking.” Ashwini Kalsekar then adds 2 spoons of oil to a pan. After the oil is heated, she adds hing (asafoetida), revealing her love for it. This is followed by the onion and three whole green chillies (without even slitting them). The star then continues shallow-frying the onion over a high flame. As the onion starts becoming soft, she covers the pan with a lid and turns the flame from high to medium. As the onion turns a brownish caramel colour, Ashwini claims this is the perfect time to add salt. She then resumes roasting it for a while, adding 1 full spoonful of turmeric and 2 spoons of red chilli powder.





Ashwini Kalsekar ends the recipe by mentioning, “As you can see, finally the onion is releasing oil. The basic thing is, the more you mix it, the more it will taste.” Voila, the onion sabzi is ready to savour. She captions the video, “Pyaaz ki sabzi ke sath travel karo (Travel with the onion sabzi).”

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Enjoys Amritsari Kulcha And Chole During Her Visit To Amritsar

Watch the full video below:

This is not the first time Ashwini Kalsekar has included her foodie fans in her delicious recipes. Previously, she prepared dosakaya pachadi, a classic Andhra-style chutney loved for its refreshing crunch and tangy flavour. Read here to know more.





Also Read: Woman Mistakenly Adds Bournvita To Sabzi, Friends Call It "Confused Chocolate Curry"





Ashwini Kalseka's recipes are too good to miss. Will you try this recipe at home? Let us know in the comments below.