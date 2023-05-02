Most of us who follow Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla on Instagram will be familiar with the fact that they both are big foodies. Both of them enjoy exploring different cuisines and often share glimpses of their tasty food indulgences on their social media handles. Be it diet meals, healthy drinks, homemade food, or fruits, Rubina Diliak and Abhinav Shukla never miss out on a chance to express how much they love eating. But their love for food is not limited to just eating, it also includes sharing food with their loved ones. Since mango season is here, the couple decided to send this delectable fruit to their friend Gautam Hedge.





Rubina Dilaik took to her Instagram stories and reposted her friend, Gautam Hegde's Instagram story. The picture had a basket full of fresh mangoes. But that's not all, along with the tasty fruit, Rubina Dilaik, and Abhinav Shukla also wrote a heart-touching note that expressed their desire of having hand-made appam and rasam made by their friend's mother.

The note can be read as, "Dear Aai..Jaldi se theek ho jao. We want to have appam and rasam aapke hath ka. (Please get well soon. We want to have your hand-made appam and rasam."





It seems like the couple is back from their relaxing vacation. A few weeks back, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla were vacationing in Vietnam. They were super active on their Instagram handles and shared snippets of their fun-filled holiday that also included scrumptious food.





Rubina Dilaik had shared some pictures of her food indulgences on her Instagram story. In one picture, we could see her enjoying fresh burrata with sliced tomatoes and basil leaves. The picture also showed slices of bread, butter, and a combination of two dips on the side. Take a look:

Rubina Dilaik gave us a glimpse of more such interesting meals she had on the vacation. Click here to read the full story.





What do you think about Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's special gift? Do let us know in the comment section.