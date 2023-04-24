Actress Rubina Dilaik and her husband Abhinav Shukla love travelling. They both appear to spend quality time with their families in Rubina Dilaik's hometown in Himachal Pradesh. Since both of them like quiet and serene places so much, they have stepped out for a relaxing vacation in Vietnam. They both seem to be having a fun time together and enjoying scrumptious foods and drinks. Rubina Dilaik has been actively sharing snippets of her vacation on her social media handle. Just a few hours back, Rubina Dilaik took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her scrumptious meal.





Rubina Dilaiak shared a picture of her food indulgence on her Instagram story. In the picture, we can see she is enjoying fresh burrata with sliced tomatoes and basil leaves. The picture also shows slices of bread, butter, and a combination of two dips on the side. Take a look:

That's not all, even Abhinav Shukla has been actively posting about their fun-filled trip. He took to his Instagram handle and posted a picture story of his delicious food. His healthy platter consists of sprouted vegetables with green leafy vegetables, Vietnamese rice paper rolls along with a slice of mango.

In his post, he mentioned the resort he and Rubina Dilaik are staying at. He wrote, "@travelwithjourneylabel #meliaavipearl."





Just a few days back, when starting with her vacation, Rubina Dilaik shared pictures of her indulgence on Instagram stories. She posted a picture of a fresh musk melon drink served by the hotel with a special message, "Ms. Rubina Dilaik, "The time you enjoy is the true time lived." Take a look:

During the vacation, the couple also indulged in a toast and tea combo for a sumptuous snack. Check it out here.





What do you think about Rubina Dilaik's vacation food preferences? Do let us know in the comment section below.