The diversity of Indian cuisine has impressed many from across the world. And, English-Australian chef and restaurateur Gary Mehigan is the latest one to fall in love with the lip-smacking delicacies our country has to offer. The former Masterchef Australia judge is currently in Madurai, and is not missing a chance to explore the local delicacies. In an Instagram video, Gary walked us through his indulgences and even gave a shout-out to the eateries. To start with, the first snack he gobbled down was the Special Ravai Dosai (semolina pancake) at Meenakshi Bhavan, which, according to the chef was “crisp and wonderful, simply torn into chunks and dipped in the chutneys…yum!”

Also Read: Twinkle Khanna's Life Philosophy Has A Foodie Twist - Check It Out

Next, he visited a little food cart near Sarabeswarar Temple, which was a “great recommendation.” Gary, in the long caption, explained that Mullu Murungai Vadai are a “fritter or maybe more like a poori made from rice and murungai leaves which give them there wonderful vibrant green colour.” They are sprinkled with pepper and chilli podi (powder). The chef calls Mullu Murungai Vadai “very addictive.” He stated that the "raagi or semolina Vadai were sweet and crisp and had little pieces of soft onion throughout. Milagu or pepper Vadai topped off the savoury snacking."

His snack spree concluded with "a Kesari Boli - a soft flour dough filled with sweet kesari which is made of sugar, semolina, cashews, spices and a little orange colour." Take a look:



Hold on, in another Instagram video, Gary gave us a glimpse of his remaining food shenanigans. After the ragi dosai and Vadai, Gary and his friend stopped at Krishnan Mess, Theppakulam and smashed through Kola Urundai (Mutton meatball). “Yes I thought he said spleen ball…! I still would have eaten it, just to try something new. Apparently, they have a speciality of spleen but it wasn't available…,” the chef added.

Also Read: Roger Federer Indulges In A Mouth-Watering Burger And We Can't Stop Drooling

Next, he relished beautifully crisp and fluffy parotta, nalli chops (goat thigh curry, Nenju Chops (goat ribs) and then a very tasty Kudal Varuval (goat intestine). Furthermore, the chef stated, “For those that are feeling a little and wondering….there was no smell or anything funky that might put you off..! Eaten with a big fluffy piece of parotta they were really good. Nose to tail people….no skinless chicken breast wrapped in plastic here.”



That's quite a wholesome indulgence. What do you think?

Also Read: Viral Video: Man Uses Bare Hands To Lift Fritters Out Of Hot Oil, Internet Shocked