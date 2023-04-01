The summer season has almost started and we can't wait to dive into juicy mangoes. This bright and gorgeous yellow fruit happens to be one of the most awaited things about summer. Also, despite giving some relief from the scorching heat, mangoes are a great healthy addition to your diet. Not to forget that it's a versatile fruit. Be it authentic aam ras, mango lassi, aam ki chutney or mango shakes or kulfis, we just can't get enough of mangoes. But before we stock up our kitchen with "king of fruits", actress Rubina Dilaik has started enjoying them already. Today, she gave us a sneak peek into her breakfast diaries. Her platter showcased mouth-watering traditional flatbreads that looked more like chilla, and a dip to go along with it. But the highlight of the meal was the two mango slices. Rubina picks a slice from the plate and savours it. Not only this, but she also states, “Mango season has arrived.”

We are sure Rubina Dilaik inspired you to rush to the market and buy mangoes for yourself. We have mentioned a list of five different recipes. Take a look.

Here're 5 Mango Recipes To Try This Summer:

1. Mango Lassi

This season, enjoy your lassi with a flavourful mango twist. Do you like the idea? Mango lassi is everything you need to seek some respite from the heat outside. It makes for an epic combo of yogurt and pulpy mango. Recipe here.

2. Mango Kulfi

The summer season seems to be the best time to chomp on ice creams and kulfis. Right? If you are fond of kulfis or various kinds, trust us when we share this recipe. This fruity kulfi is drool-worthy and delightful. Find the recipe here.

3. Mango Smoothie

Time for some smoothies? Absolutely! This amazing summer cooler can never disappoint. You just need five ingredients to make this: cream, full-fat milk, natural unsweetened yogurt, mango pulp and sugar. Click here for the recipe.





4. Eggless Mango Cake

Have you ever tried a mango cake? So, if any of your loved one's birthday comes in these summer months, you know how to make it all very special. This sumptuous cake gets ready in just twenty minutes and it doesn't even need eggs. Recipe here.

5) Raw Mango

If you are health conscious, go for a refreshing mango salad. It carries corn, spring onions, bell peppers, raw mango, avocado, celery, cherry tomatoes and herbs. Make this at home and team it up with your meals. Find the recipe here.





Really, Rubina Dilaik made us miss mangoes and now, we are craving them!