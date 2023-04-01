What's the first thing you do after waking up in the morning? Many people would say, they make some coffee and enjoy the time. Right? This drool-worthy brew is extremely comforting, energising and boosts your mood in many ways. If your steaming hot cuppa is the ultimate solace in the morning chaos, you must see Sara Ali Khan's latest foodie trail. Oh, yes, it is every bit relatable! She shared a picture of her morning indulgence on Instagram Stories and left us delighted. The actress woke up early today and prepared herself for the “extremely long day” ahead. How? With a coffee of delicious black coffee that looked refreshing, of course. For the caption, she wrote, “Extremely long day coming up #happy #new #month.” Sara also added, “Awake before the sun.”





Like Sara Ali Khan, most of us rely on the goodness of coffee to prepare ourselves for the day ahead. How many of you simply love your coffee? Well, if yes then it's good to know its benefits and how coffee can affect your body. Here are five wonderful benefits of coffee you must be aware of.

1. This drink improves heart health. Researchers believe that coffee is not related to decreased rate of heart disease and it is associated with giving you a longer lifetime.





2. Some studies say that coffee may modify fat storage and improve gut health which can ultimately result in weight loss.





3. There's a reason why people have coffee to recover after a heavy workout. Coffee helps in relieving pain and it boosts athlete performance.





4. Coffee reduces the risk of Alzheimer's disease and it protects you from Parkinson's disease.





5. And last but not least, coffee is the ultimate mood booster. It makes you feel good and less depressed.





Now make yourself some coffee and enjoy.