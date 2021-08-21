Sakshi Singh Dhoni is indulging in the famous Onam Sadhya thali. Onam is incomplete without this traditional food spread and MS Dhoni's wife knows it well. Sakshi's Instagram Stories revealed her Sadhya platter and we believe she devoured it with much zest. The photo shows 22 food items from the land of Kerala on a plantain leaf. There is Chor (rice), Avial (mixed vegetable), Parippu (yellow dal), Sambar, Pappadam (crackers), Olan (pumpkin curry), Uepperi (banana chips) and a lot more to pick from. Given the irresistible pull of this thali, Sakshi must have been restless to get back to eating. She wrote the season's greetings on her photo, "Onam Asamsakal."

Instagram Image by Sakshi Singh Dhoni





Sakshi did not indulge in this delicious traditional platter all by herself. Her daughter Ziva Singh Dhoni, too, was seen eating off from a similar-looking thali. Ziva had already started helping herself with the food when her photo was taken. The table looks like a feast, with bowls of curry spread around.

This isn't the first time when Sakshi is seen fangirling a dish. In an earlier post, she shared a photo of Bal Mithai and called it her "favourite mithai." Who wouldn't love this mithai for the roasted khoya in it? The sugar-coated poppy seeds that cover the sweet make this mithai the ultimate dessert to soothe our sweet tooth.

Sakshi also misses sourdough bread, especially when her mother bakes it. Once, Sakshi dropped a post on her Instagram page where she shared delicious photos of sourdough bread. The dish looked yummy: honeycomb and fluffy inside and sprinkled with sesame seed on the top. But sadly, Sakshi wasn't able to taste the baked delicacy as the photos were from her mother's kitchen back in Kolkata. Sakshi almost complained in her caption, "How I wish I could come to Kolkata and meet you guys Mumma. It's been 6 months and every other day you tease me with a picture of Sourdough you baked! When will I get a bite of this? When will we meet?"

When it comes to tasting delicious food, Sakshi is unstoppable. Her food posts are proof of just that.