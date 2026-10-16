It's no exaggeration to say Salman Khan started the shirtless trend in Bollywood. From the poster of his debut film Maine Pyar Kiya to the iconic song O Jaane Jaana from Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, his bare-chest appearances have set a benchmark of their own.





Over the years, the actor has been a fitness icon, inspiring generations of fans and celebrities including Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor, with his muscular physique and commitment to staying in shape.





But did you know that the superstar also has a sweet tooth?

The revelation came during Salman's appearance on the latest season of Koffee With Karan. He was the first guest on the show, which aired on Wednesday.





Salman Khan's Love For Chocolates: What Karisma Kapoor Revealed





During the rapid-fire segment, Karisma Kapoor joined Salman and host Karan Johar, bringing up memories from their decades-long friendship.





Recalling their first meeting at choreographer Saroj Khan's dance class, Karisma revealed that Salman had once given her a chocolate bar.





The actor's fondness for chocolates continued during the shooting of their 2000 film Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge. Karisma recalled that while the team was having breakfast in Switzerland, Salman carried a large packet of chocolates on the bus, even in the freezing weather.





As she recalled, he often had chocolates for breakfast.





The anecdote offered a fun contrast to Salman's carefully maintained fitness image and reminded fans that even fitness-conscious celebrities have their favourite treats.





Are Chocolates Good For Your Health?





Chocolate may be a favourite indulgence, but did you know that cocoa, its key ingredient, has also been studied for its possible health benefits? Research suggests that dark chocolate, particularly products rich in cocoa flavanols, may offer some benefits when eaten in moderation.





1. It May Be Good For Your Heart





Dark chocolate contains natural plant compounds called flavanols. These may help blood vessels relax, allowing blood to flow more easily. A review of 35 studies found that cocoa products could reduce blood pressure slightly in the short term.





Study: Cochrane Review on Cocoa and Blood Pressure





2. It Contains Antioxidants





Cocoa contains antioxidants, including compounds called flavanols, which help protect the body's cells from damage caused by unstable molecules known as free radicals. These compounds are also found in foods such as berries, apples and tea.





Study: National Institutes of Health — Chocolate Health Claims





3. It May Help Blood Flow More Easily





Our blood vessels need to expand and contract properly to keep blood circulating. Some studies suggest that cocoa flavanols may help blood vessels perform this function more effectively.





In a clinical trial involving 45 adults, researchers found that dark chocolate and cocoa improved a measure of blood vessel function compared with a cocoa-free alternative.





Study: American Journal of Clinical Nutrition — Dark Chocolate and Blood Vessel Function





4. It May Offer Small Blood Pressure Benefits





Research has found that regularly consuming cocoa products rich in flavanols may slightly lower blood pressure. A 2017 Cochrane review found an average reduction of around 2 mmHg in the short-term studies it analysed.





Study: Cochrane Review — Effects of Cocoa on Blood Pressure





5 Easy Chocolate Recipes To Make At Home This Festive Season





With Diwali and the festive season around the corner, homemade chocolate desserts can make thoughtful gifts for friends and family. Here are five ideas to try at home.





1. Ragi Chocolate Mug Cake





Short on time? A ragi chocolate mug cake is a dessert you can make in minutes. Best part? It is healthy too. Click here for recipe





2. Chocolate Fudge





Rich, creamy, and easy to portion into small squares, chocolate fudge works well after a festive meal or packed into gift boxes. Click here to know how to make it at home.





3. Eggless Chocolate Brownies





Who can say no to brownies? The combination of chocolate and butter creates a rich dessert you can cut into neat squares and share with guests. Recipe here.





4. Dark Chocolate And Date Truffles





These bite-sized treats combine dates, cocoa and nut butter for a rich, fudgy centre. Roll the mixture into small balls and coat them with melted dark chocolate, crushed pistachios or desiccated coconut. Recipe inside.





5. Chocolate Roll Barfi





Are you a fan of both chocolate and barfi? If yes, we have a super easy recipe for you. All you need is 5 minutes, and the sweet treat will be ready. Click here for the recipe.





















