Easter 2026 falls on the 5th of April, and if you've been celebrating the occasion for a few years, you'll know that the chocolate egg, while iconic, can start to feel a little repetitive. Beautiful to look at, gone in three bites, and then what? This year, why not do something a little more interesting in the kitchen? Chocolate, for instance! Chocolate doesn't need a mould shaped like an egg to feel festive. From fudgy brownies to silky truffles, here are ten chocolate treats that'll make your Easter table genuinely worth gathering around.





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10 Chocolate Treats You Can Make For Easter 2026:

1. Dark Chocolate & Date Truffles

These truffles offer indulgence with health benefits. Dates, a natural sweetener rich in fibre, potassium, and antioxidants, blend with cocoa and nut butter for a rich, fudgy mix without added sugar. Use almond, peanut, or cashew nut butter. The smooth, sticky mixture rolls into perfect truffles, ideal for sugar-conscious households and easy to make on a weekday evening.

Recipe (makes about 20 truffles)





Ingredients:

200g pitted dates (soaked in warm water for 10 minutes if dry)

3 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

3 tablespoons almond or peanut butter

1 teaspoon vanilla extract, a pinch of sea salt

150g dark chocolate (70% cocoa or above) for coating

optional toppings: crushed pistachios, desiccated coconut, or sea salt flakes.

Method





Drain the soaked dates and blend them in a food processor until they form a thick paste. Add the cocoa powder, nut butter, vanilla, and salt, then blend again until the mixture is completely smooth and pulls away from the sides. Refrigerate for 30 minutes. Once firm, roll heaped teaspoons of the mixture into balls between your palms and place on a baking tray lined with parchment paper. Freeze for 15 minutes. Meanwhile, melt the dark chocolate in a heatproof bowl set over a pot of barely simmering water, stirring until smooth. Using a fork or skewer, dip each chilled truffle into the melted chocolate, tap off the excess, and return to the lined tray. Sprinkle with your chosen topping before the chocolate sets. Refrigerate until firm, about 30 minutes. These keep well in an airtight container in the fridge for up to a week.

2. Chocolate Hot Cross Buns

Hot cross buns are a Good Friday staple, and this chocolate version is irresistible. Filled with dried cherries and chopped dark chocolate, the soft bread with complex spices feels festive and familiar. The traditional flour paste cross tops a deeply chocolatey treat. Make a large batch; they vanish quickly and are delicious toasted with butter the next morning.





Recipe (makes 12 buns)





Ingredients:

500g plain flour plus (3 tablespoons extra for the cross paste)

50g cocoa powder

7g instant yeast

80g caster sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

half a teaspoon each of nutmeg and cardamom

half a teaspoon of salt

300ml warm whole milk

2 eggs, 80g unsalted butter (softened)

100g dark chocolate (roughly chopped)

80g dried cherries or raisins.

Method





In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, cocoa, yeast, sugar, spices, and salt. Make a well in the centre and pour in the warm milk and beaten eggs. Mix to a rough dough, then turn out onto a floured surface and knead for 8 minutes until smooth and elastic. Add the softened butter in small pieces and knead for another 5 minutes until incorporated. Fold in the chopped chocolate and cherries. Place the dough in a lightly oiled bowl, cover with a damp cloth, and leave to rise in a warm spot for about 1.5 hours until doubled in size. Divide into 12 equal portions, shape into smooth balls, and place snugly in a greased 9x13-inch baking tin. Cover and allow to rise again for 45 minutes. Meanwhile, preheat your oven to 190°C. Mix the extra flour with enough water to form a thick paste, then pipe crosses over the buns. Bake for 22 to 25 minutes until risen and cooked through. While still warm, brush with a simple glaze made from 2 tablespoons each of sugar and boiling water. Best eaten warm.

3. Salted Caramel Chocolate Tart

This dessert captivates, with buttery pastry, thick salted caramel, and smooth dark chocolate ganache. It looks patisserie-worthy yet is manageable at home and can be made a day ahead, perfect for a stress-free Sunday Easter lunch. The salt is essential, elevating the entire experience.





Recipe (serves 8 to 10)





Ingredients





For the pastry:

200g plain flour

30g cocoa powder

100g cold butter (cubed)

50g icing sugar

1 egg yolk

3 tablespoons cold water

For the salted caramel:

150g caster sugar

90ml double cream

60g unsalted butter

1 teaspoon flaky sea salt

For the ganache:

250g dark chocolate (70%)

200ml double cream

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

Method

Make the pastry by pulsing the flour, cocoa, icing sugar, and butter in a food processor until it resembles breadcrumbs. Add the egg yolk and cold water, pulse briefly, then bring together into a disc, wrap in cling film, and chill for 30 minutes. Roll out and line a 23cm loose-bottomed tart tin. Blind bake at 180°C for 15 minutes with baking beans, then a further 8 minutes without. Cool completely.





For the caramel, melt the sugar in a heavy-based pan over medium heat, swirling gently until it turns a deep amber. Remove from heat, carefully pour in the cream (it will bubble vigorously), then stir in the butter and salt. Pour into the cooled tart shell and refrigerate for 20 minutes.





For the ganache, heat the cream until just simmering, pour over the chopped chocolate, wait 2 minutes, then stir from the centre outwards until silky. Stir in the butter. Pour gently over the set caramel layer and refrigerate for at least 3 hours. Finish with a pinch of flaky salt before serving.

4. Chocolate Bark with Festive Toppings

Colourful chocolate shards with toppings have gained social media fame, and chocolate bark is a simple, stunning creation needing no baking or special tools. Customise with white chocolate, freeze-dried strawberries, rose petals, dark chocolate, roasted almonds, orange zest, or swirled white and milk chocolate with crushed biscuits. It's a perfect edible gift, durable in transit, and impressively easy to make.





Recipe (makes a large slab, serves 8 to 10)





Ingredients

300g dark or white chocolate (or a combination of both)

Toppings of your choice, suggested combinations: crushed Oreos and white chocolate drizzle; toasted coconut and dried mango; roasted cashews and sea salt; dried rose petals and pistachio slivers; mini marshmallows and cocoa nibs.

Method





Line a large baking tray (roughly 30x40cm) with parchment paper. Melt your chocolate in a heatproof bowl over barely simmering water, stirring until completely smooth. If using two chocolates for a swirled effect, melt them separately. Pour the dark chocolate onto the lined tray and spread to an even layer roughly 5mm thick. If using a second chocolate, drop spoonfuls over the top and use a skewer or toothpick to swirl them together with a figure-of-eight motion. Working quickly before the chocolate begins to set, scatter your chosen toppings evenly across the surface, pressing them in gently. Transfer the tray to the refrigerator and leave undisturbed for at least 45 minutes, or until completely set and firm. Lift the chocolate slab off the parchment and break or chop it into irregular shards. Store in an airtight container in a cool place for up to two weeks.

5. No-Bake Chocolate & Mango Marble Bars

Perfect for the Indian kitchen, these bars feature a nutty base topped with a sweet blend of fresh mango, coconut milk, and honey. The tropical mango brightens the deep chocolate, creating a delightful combination. Fully vegan with dairy-free chocolate, this unusual pairing deserves more attention.





Recipe (makes 16 bars)





Ingredients





For the base:

200g digestive biscuits or oat biscuits

60g cocoa powder

80ml melted coconut oil

3 tablespoons honey or maple syrup.

For the mango layer:

250g ripe mango (blended smooth)

100ml coconut milk

2 tablespoons honey

1 teaspoon agar agar powder.

For the chocolate topping:

150g dark chocolate

2 tablespoons coconut oil.

Method





Blitz the biscuits to fine crumbs in a food processor. Add cocoa, melted coconut oil, and honey, and pulse until the mixture holds together when pressed. Press firmly into a square 20x20cm tin lined with parchment. Refrigerate while you prepare the mango layer. In a small saucepan, combine the blended mango, coconut milk, honey, and agar agar powder. Bring to a gentle boil, stirring continuously, then simmer for 2 minutes. Allow to cool for 10 minutes before pouring over the chilled biscuit base. Return to the refrigerator for 1 hour until the mango layer is set. Melt the dark chocolate with the coconut oil until smooth, then pour over the mango layer, tilting the tin to spread evenly. Refrigerate for another 30 minutes. Lift out using the parchment paper, slice into 16 bars, and serve chilled.





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6. Chocolate Bird's Nest Cups

These simple 4-ingredient no-bake bird's nest treats are perfect for children. Ready in 10 minutes of prep and an hour of chill time, they make a delightful Easter dessert. Melted chocolate mixed with crunchy elements like toasted vermicelli, rice puffs, or crushed cornflakes is shaped into nests and filled with chocolate candies or truffles, resembling eggs.





Recipe (makes 12 nests)





Ingredients:

250g dark or milk chocolate

100g roasted vermicelli (seviyan) or rice puffs

2 tablespoons golden syrup or honey

36 small chocolate-coated candies or tiny chocolate balls for filling (Gems, Chocolate Balls, or homemade truffles all work perfectly).

Method





Melt the chocolate in a heatproof bowl over barely simmering water until completely smooth. Stir in the golden syrup, then fold in the roasted vermicelli or rice puffs, making sure every strand or puff is coated evenly. Working quickly before the mixture sets, drop heaped tablespoons into a 12-cup muffin tin lined with paper cases. Using the back of a spoon or your thumb, press the mixture up the sides and create a hollow in the centre to form the nest shape. Place three chocolate candies in each nest to represent eggs. Transfer to the refrigerator and chill for at least 1 hour until firmly set. Store in the fridge and bring to room temperature for 10 minutes before serving.

7. Mocha Chocolate Brownies

A satisfying brownie becomes extraordinary with coffee, enhancing chocolate's flavour like salt does sweetness. Coffee intensifies the brownie's essence without overpowering it. Adding crunchy coffee beans or strong brewed coffee to a chocolate base creates a perfect post-dinner treat. The result should be crinkly-topped, fudgy in the centre, and slightly firm at the edge.





Recipe (makes 16 squares)





Ingredients:

200g dark chocolate (70%)

150g unsalted butter

250g caster sugar

3 eggs

2 shots of strong espresso

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

90g plain flour

30g cocoa powder

half a teaspoon of salt

Optional: 100g dark chocolate chips to fold in.

Method





Preheat your oven to 180°C. Grease and line a 20x20cm square baking tin with parchment. Melt the chocolate and butter together in a heatproof bowl over simmering water, stirring until smooth. Remove from heat and allow to cool for 5 minutes. Whisk in the sugar until combined, then beat in the eggs one at a time. Stir in the dissolved coffee and vanilla extract. Sift in the flour, cocoa, and salt, and fold together using a spatula until just combined; do not overmix, or you'll lose the fudgy texture. Fold in the chocolate chips if using. Pour into the prepared tin and bake for 22 to 25 minutes. The brownies are done when the edges are set, but the centre still has a slight wobble; they will firm up considerably as they cool. Do not overbake. Allow to cool completely in the tin before cutting into 16 squares. They keep well at room temperature for 3 days, or in the fridge for up to a week.

8. Quinoa Chocolate Crunch Cups

This recipe offers a delightful surprise: puffed quinoa's nuttiness paired with chocolate creates a treat akin to Crunch chocolate and a refined confection. These vegan Easter goodies, free of milk, cream, or butter, are nutritious thanks to quinoa. Puffing quinoa at home is easy, yielding a crisp texture perfect with dark chocolate, ideal for dairy-free or plant-based family members.





Recipe (makes 16 cups)





Ingredients

100g uncooked quinoa

250g dark chocolate

2 tablespoons coconut oil

2 tablespoons maple syrup

half a teaspoon of sea salt

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

For coating: 150g milk or white chocolate.

Method





To puff the quinoa, heat a large, heavy-bottomed pan (with no oil) over high heat until very hot. Add 2 tablespoons of dry quinoa at a time, cover the pan, and shake the pan continuously. Within 30 to 60 seconds, you should hear popping sounds. The quinoa will puff and turn golden. Transfer immediately to a bowl and repeat in batches. Set aside. Melt the dark chocolate with coconut oil in a heatproof bowl over simmering water. Stir in maple syrup, sea salt, and vanilla. Fold in the puffed quinoa until evenly coated. Spoon into silicone mini-muffin moulds or paper mini-cup cases. Refrigerate for 30 minutes until set. Meanwhile, melt the milk or white chocolate for coating. Remove the set cups, dip the tops into the coating chocolate, and return to the fridge until completely firm. Decorate with sprinkles, coconut, or gold dust for a festive finish.

9. Chocolate Caramel Shortbread Bars

Known in the UK as millionaire's shortbread, these three-layered bars vanish quickly. They feature a crumbly, slightly salty shortbread base, a firm golden caramel layer, and a smooth dark chocolate top. These rich bars combine the buttery crust, oozy caramel, and abundant chocolate of a classic turtle into one convenient square.





Recipe (makes 20 bars)





Ingredients





For the shortbread base

200g plain flour

50g caster sugar

150g cold unsalted butter (cubed)

half a teaspoon of salt

For the caramel

397g tin of sweetened condensed milk

100g butter

100g light brown sugar

2 tablespoons golden syrup

For the chocolate topping:

200g dark or milk chocolate

1 teaspoon vegetable oil.

Method





Preheat oven to 180°C. Line a 20x30cm rectangular tin with parchment. Make the shortbread by rubbing the flour, sugar, salt, and butter together until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs, then press evenly into the tin. Bake for 18 to 20 minutes until pale golden. Cool completely in the tin. For the caramel, combine the condensed milk, butter, brown sugar, and golden syrup in a heavy-based saucepan over medium heat. Stir continuously for about 8 to 10 minutes until the mixture thickens and turns a deep golden colour; it should leave a clear trail when you draw a spoon across it. Pour immediately over the cooled shortbread and spread evenly. Allow to cool, then refrigerate for 1 hour until set. Melt the chocolate with the oil until smooth and pour over the set caramel layer. Tilt the tin to spread evenly. Refrigerate for another 45 minutes. Remove from the tin and use a sharp knife (run under hot water and dry between cuts) to slice into bars.

10. White Chocolate & Rose Bark

The final recipe is the simplest and perhaps the prettiest. White chocolate, often too sweet, becomes sophisticated with dried rose petals, pistachios, and cranberries. This Easter bark is beautiful, quick to make, and luxurious. The rose-and-pistachio blend is familiar to the Indian palate, making it ideal for an Indian Easter celebration.





Recipe (makes a large slab, serves 8 to 10)





Ingredients:

300g good-quality white chocolate

3 tablespoons shelled pistachios (roughly chopped)

2 tablespoons dried rose petals

2 tablespoons dried cranberries or dried raspberries

half a teaspoon of cardamom powder

optional: a pinch of saffron dissolved in half a teaspoon of warm milk.

Method





Line a baking tray with parchment paper. Melt the white chocolate carefully in a heatproof bowl over barely simmering water, being very careful not to let the bowl touch the water or let any moisture get in, white chocolate seizes easily. Stir until smooth. If using saffron, stir the dissolved saffron into the melted chocolate at this stage for a lovely golden hue and subtle aroma. Pour the chocolate onto the lined tray and spread to an even layer roughly 5mm thick. Immediately scatter the chopped pistachios, rose petals, and dried cranberries across the surface. Dust lightly with cardamom powder. Transfer to the refrigerator and chill for at least 1 hour until completely firm. Break into irregular shards and arrange on a plate or in a box. This keeps well for up to two weeks in an airtight container stored in a cool spot.





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Bunnies and Chocolate Eggs

Easter is a joyful occasion, and the best cooking happens when it feels like one. Most of the recipes on this list are designed to be forgiving; the bark doesn't need to look perfect to taste wonderful, the truffles don't need to be perfectly spherical to be deeply satisfying, and the brownies are arguably better when they're slightly underdone. What these ten treats share is the quality that makes any food worth making: they bring people together, they reward a little effort, and they taste of the kind of care that a foil-wrapped egg, however charming, simply cannot compete with. This Easter, let the kitchen be the celebration.