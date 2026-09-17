Is there any more classic cinema combination than popcorn and a cold drink? Nachos may be the next choice if you are in the mood for something more substantial, while a cup of hot coffee can come in handy when the air-conditioning gets a little too cold. But what if, instead of the usual cinema snacks, you were served pecan-based dishes?





That is what I found myself trying when I recently watched Spider-Man: Brand New Day at PVR Director's Cut, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, Delhi.





PVR had introduced a limited-edition American Pecan menu, turning the nut into everything from a simple snack to pasta and salad. Pecan has a rich, buttery flavour and a satisfying crunch, which makes it quite different from the more familiar walnut. But would it actually work in a cinema setting?

The menu was available from July 17 to August 30, 2026, across 33 premium cinema locations in Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru, including Director's Cut, Gold Class, INSIGNIA and LUXE theatres.





I started with the caramel pecans, which were crunchy and had a pleasant balance of nuttiness and sweetness. They worked well as a straightforward movie snack, although I was more curious about what the nut would do in the more elaborate dishes.





Next came the Pecan Nut Pesto Penne with chicken. Even with an intriguing film playing in front of me, the pasta managed to steal some of my attention. The pecan added a nuttiness to the pesto, while the chicken made it feel more substantial than your usual cinema snack.

Photo Credit: Author

The Roasted Beetroot & Candied Pecan Salad was perhaps the most refreshing of the three. The sweetness of the candied pecans worked nicely with the earthy beetroot, making it a lighter option for those who do not want something too heavy during a film.

Photo Credit: Instagram/pvrcinemas_official

Of course, I also had popcorn. So, did pecan replace it? Not quite. Popcorn still feels intrinsically linked to watching a movie, and I cannot imagine giving it up entirely. But the pecan menu did make for an interesting change from the usual cinema food.





More importantly, it showed how far a cinema food menu can move beyond popcorn, nachos and fries without becoming completely unfamiliar.





Since pecan is not exactly the first ingredient that comes to mind when thinking about movie snacks, I spoke to PVR INOX Limited's Executive Chef, Mayank Tiwari, and Rahul Singh, COO - Strategic Operations and F&B, about the idea behind the menu and how cinema food is changing.





Mayank Tiwari, Executive Chef, PVR INOX Limited, On Experimenting With Theatre Snacks:





Q: Moviegoers may never get bored of popcorn. Why do theatres need to experiment with the menu then?





A: Popcorn will always be synonymous with the movies, and we don't see that changing. But a cinema visit is no longer limited to one standard snack for every audience or every occasion. A morning show, a family outing, a late-night screening and a premium movie experience can all call for something different.





At PVR INOX, our menu decisions are guided by these changing consumption moments. We introduce select items as limited-time offerings, so audiences can enjoy something new without losing the classics they come back to. In that sense, it is not experimentation for the sake of experimentation; it is about creating a little more discovery around the movie-going experience.





Q: How does pecan, an unconventional snack for moviegoers, fit into the theatre menu?





A: Pecan works well because it brings a distinctive flavour and satisfying crunch to the snacking experience, while offering fibre, healthy fats, essential minerals and antioxidants.





Its versatility also makes it well suited to a limited-time offering at PVR INOX, allowing our culinary teams to explore different preparations and flavour profiles. Audiences today are more aware of food and increasingly exposed to international flavours and snacks, so they are more open to discovering ingredients that may not traditionally be associated with a cinema menu.





Pecan also feels premium and contemporary, while being easy to enjoy during a film. It adds another dimension to the menu and gives patrons something new to discover in a familiar setting. Some days, popcorn is exactly what you want; on others, you may feel like trying something different.





Q: What are other healthy snacks audiences can try in theatres?





A: Audiences today are looking for greater choice in cinema food, whether they prefer a lighter bite, something to share or a more indulgent treat. At PVR INOX, the menu features makhana, edamame, sushi, high-protein grills, ragi nachos, gluten-free dim sum, and guacamole with crisps, sweet potato fries, and gluten-free and sugar-free gelato.





The intention is to make the food experience as varied and enjoyable as the movie itself. Patrons can choose from different flavours, formats and portion styles based on their preferences and the occasion, adding another enjoyable layer to their time at PVR INOX."





Rahul Singh, COO - Strategic Operations and F&B, PVR INOX Limited, on food consumption in theatres:





"Today's audiences are seeking greater choice in what they eat, without compromising on flavour, convenience or the distinctive experience of watching a film in the cinema. At PVR INOX, we see an opportunity to bring versatile ingredients such as pecans into familiar cinema favourites in ways that feel effortless, contemporary and appealing.





"Our approach is to keep the film at the heart of the visit while adding value through thoughtful food innovation. The Pecan Food Festival reflects this philosophy, presenting the ingredient across a range of familiar yet creatively crafted formats. The festival has received an excellent response from audiences, reaffirming their openness to exploring new and thoughtfully curated food options at the cinema.





"It is encouraging to see food complementing the larger movie-going occasion and reflecting the evolving tastes and expectations of today's consumers."





For me, the pecan menu was an interesting detour from the usual popcorn-and-nachos routine. I would not pick pecan over popcorn every time, but the pasta and salad showed that cinema food does not necessarily have to stick to the usual, and you have so much more if you wish to explore. And sometimes, trying something unexpected may make that movie experience extra memorable.