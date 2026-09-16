Healthy eating is more than a buzzword these days; the term has become associated with an aspiration for a better life. Eating the right foods can help you live a stronger and healthier life. And sometimes, the best food to eat might be closer than you think, wrestler Sangram Singh has said.



In an episode of Eat Right Talks hosted by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), Singh highlighted the importance of eating right. He also supported the idea of eating local, traditional food.



Sangram Singh Says This Dish Is The Best Food



The wrestler claimed that the best food in the world was actually home-cooked rotis with onions. Singh said that having this dish would give anyone all the proteins and minerals they needed.



Sangram Singh Explains Why Eating Right Is Important



The professional wrestler emphasised that if a person's kitchen is good and well-stocked, they will eat healthier. Singh stated that what a person eats influences their temperament and performance.



The MMA fighter explained that no powders, injections, or pills could replace home-cooked food. Sangram Singh added that an individual should focus on consuming local dishes, as the recipes used by ancestors are sources of immense strength and good health.



The video was shared with the caption, “How big is the role of eating right? Big enough to transform your life. Because what you eat isn't just about what's on your plate, it shapes how you live, feel and perform.”





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Sangram Singh's Pre-Workout Drink





The wrestler has often advocated for alternatives to pills and health supplements. In another post, he advised his followers to switch from drinking coffee and other pre-workout drinks to a natural beverage made by mixing jaggery and raw turmeric with warm water. He said that the drink could be consumed in the monsoon season.



For winter, Singh said warm water with honey and lemon was a good alternative.



In another post, the wrestler talked about the secret to his strength and energy levels.



Posing with fruits such as apples, bananas and oranges, Sangram Singh claimed that fruits and vegetarian food gave him energy.



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