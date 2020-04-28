Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Birthday Featured Homemade Cake By Hubby Naga Chaitanya

SEARCH
Samantha Ruth Prabhu had memorable birthday indeed as she spent the day home with her husband, Naga Chaitanya, and pet dog, Hash.

Happy Birthday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu! Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrated her 33rd birthday on 28th April, 2020. She is one of the biggest stars in the south, with regular presence in the film industry and several brand endorsements. Her photoshoot in the style of Raja Ravi Verma's paintings had recently gone viral. Samantha Ruth Prabhu had memorable birthday indeed as she spent the day home with her husband, Naga Chaitanya, and pet dog, Hash. She shared some pictures from the celebrations, featuring a delicious cake made by her husband. Take a look at her Instagram post:

"Family... No guesses what I'm praying for," wrote the actress on her Instagram handle. The post had her cutting two delicious cakes, as well as a selfie with the chef aka her husband Naga Chaitanya, and a picture of her pet dog, Hash. She shared the entire video of the making of the cake.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu captioned the video as, "Baking my birthday cake," showing all the handwork that went into the making of the cake. Naga Chaitanya was preparing the cake's batter in the video, using milk, chocolate and eggs in the process. It was a decadent chocolate cake that he made, and the tempting-looking final results were there for everyone to see!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu had tied the knot with Naga Chaitanya in 2017. They were seen together in a sports-drama 'Majili' last year playing on-screen husband and wife. The duo are one of the power couples in the film industry, and have a strong fan base too. Samantha Ruth Prabhu regularly shares pictures with her husband, who goes by the name ChayAkkineni on Instagram.

We wish Samantha Ruth Prabhu a very happy birthday!

