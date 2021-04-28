Popular South Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu turned 34 today (April 28, 2021). Known for her movies like 'Rangasthalam 1985', 'Super Delux' and 'U Turn', Samantha has carved a niche with her acting prowess and strong personality. She debuted in 2010 with the critically acclaimed Telegu movie 'Ye Maaya Chesave'. The movie fetched her Filmfare Award for 'Best Debut Actress', and since then, there was no looking back. She went on delivering some amazing movies and garnered multiple accolades, including four Filmfare Awards South, two Andhra Pradesh State Nandi Awards and four South Indian International Movie Awards. But if you thought Samantha is just a skilled actress, then you might be a bit wrong. She has also left quite an impression on all with her unconventional career choices. She is a prominent animal activist and has founded an NGO named 'Pratyusha Support', which provides medical support to women and children.

Besides, she makes quite a buzz on social media with her social initiatives, fitness regime and clean eating habits. Her healthy diet regime gives us a major fitness goal every now and then. Samantha enjoys a 16.5-million fans on Instagram, who left no stones unturned to make her birthday special. Since morning #HappyBirthdaySamanthaAkkineni is trending high on Twitter with people showering their love through posts and pictures.

Photo Credit: Twitter

One of her close friends and celebrity make-up artists Sadhna Sigh also shared a few snaps from Samantha's birthday celebrations. As per her Instagram stories, it seems, Samantha celebrated her birthday with her crew and team and two delicious cakes - one was a mango cake and the other was chocolate mango cake. Take a look:

On the work front, she was last seen in the Telegu movie 'Jaanu' in 2020. She will soon be seen in the second season of Amazon Prime's popular web series 'The Family Man', alongside Manoj Bajpayee.