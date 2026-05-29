Paratha is one of the most loved breakfast dishes in Indian homes, and the secret behind its irresistible taste often lies in the masala used to season it. A homemade paratha masala can instantly turn a simple stuffed or plain paratha into a flavourful and aromatic meal. The perfect blend of spices adds warmth, depth, and a delicious kick that makes every bite satisfying. Preparing this masala at home is not only easy but also healthier because you can control the quality and freshness of the ingredients. Whether you enjoy aloo paratha, paneer paratha, or mixed vegetable paratha, this spice mix works beautifully with all varieties. With a few kitchen spices and simple steps, you can create a flavourful masala that makes breakfast more exciting and comforting.





Also Read: How Paratha Masala Elevates The Taste

The blend of roasted spices gives parathas a warm and tempting aroma that makes them more appetising.

Even a basic paratha tastes special when seasoned with a balanced homemade spice mix.

It adds a mild spicy and tangy touch that improves the overall taste without overpowering it.

This masala complements potato, paneer, onion, cauliflower, and mixed vegetable fillings perfectly.

The flavourful spices create a restaurant-style taste that makes homemade breakfast feel more enjoyable.

How To Make Paratha Masala At Home

Homemade paratha masala is quick to prepare and stays fresh for weeks when stored properly. Roasting the spices before grinding helps bring out their natural oils and enhances the flavour.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons coriander seeds

1 tablespoon cumin seeds

1 teaspoon black peppercorns

1 teaspoon fennel seeds

1 tablespoon kasuri methi

4 dry red chillies

1 teaspoon dry mango powder

1 teaspoon black salt

1 teaspoon regular salt

1/2 teaspoon red chilli powder

1/2 teaspoon carom seeds (ajwain)

Method





Step 1: Roast the Whole Spices





Heat a pan on low flame and dry roast coriander seeds, cumin seeds, fennel seeds, black peppercorns, dry red chillies, and carom seeds until aromatic.





Step 2: Cool the Mixture





Transfer the roasted spices to a plate and let them cool completely before grinding.





Step 3: Grind into Powder





Add the roasted spices to a mixer grinder and blend into a fine powder.





Step 4: Add Remaining Ingredients





Mix dry mango powder, kasuri methi, red chilli powder, black salt, and regular salt into the ground spice blend.





Step 5: Store Properly





Transfer the prepared paratha masala into a clean and airtight glass jar for long-lasting freshness.





Also Read: Beyond Aloo Paratha: How to Make Protein- Rich Sattu Paratha

Tips To Store Paratha Masala

Always store the masala in an airtight container to preserve its aroma.

Keep the jar away from direct sunlight and moisture.

Use a dry spoon while taking out the masala to avoid spoilage.

Glass containers work better than plastic jars for maintaining freshness.

For the best flavour, use the masala within one month.

Homemade paratha masala is an easy way to add extra flavour and aroma to your breakfast. With fresh spices and simple preparation, you can create a delicious seasoning that makes every paratha taste special and satisfying.