A shocking food safety incident has come to light in Hyderabad after city police busted an illegal bakery unit operating in the Katedan area. According to a post shared by the Hyderabad City Police on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday morning, a raid was carried out by the Mailardevpally Police at a unit named "Madurai Meenakshi Food Company." The factory was allegedly producing bakery items such as donut buns and cakes under extremely unhygienic conditions.





Three individuals have been apprehended in connection with the case. They have been identified as Afridi Ansari (22), a supervisor from Katedan who is originally from Jharkhand; Yaseen (32), the manager and a resident of Indra Society in Katedan; and Khatreshan, a resident of Bandlaguda in Chandrayangutta.





Police claim that the unit was using rotten eggs and mixing them with chemicals such as sodium benzoate, sorbic acid, and PGPR liquid while preparing food products. These items were reportedly sold in the market as regular bakery goods. The use of such ingredients, especially in unhygienic conditions, raises serious food safety concerns, particularly for children, who are frequent consumers of these products.

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In its post, the police highlighted that the products posed "serious health risks."

During the raid, officials seized a large quantity of spoiled eggs, chemicals, synthetic colours and flavours, as well as ready-to-sell bakery items. Machinery used in the production process was also taken into custody. Photos shared by the police show trays full of eggs, baking equipment, and what appears to be butter or other raw materials stored under questionable conditions. A case has been registered at the Mailardevpally Police Station, and further investigation is ongoing.





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This incident is a reminder to be mindful about where food comes from, especially packaged or bakery items sold at unusually low prices.