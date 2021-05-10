There are two kinds of people in the world. Those who wake up thanks to the alarm and those who really wake up only after they have had their first sip of coffee. If you are an avid lover of the versatile beverage, you would know that there is no real replacement for the drink. It can be consumed with milk, with and without sugar, with a bunch of toppings and now, even with coconut oil. And all social media users who love coffee will relate to the latest video shared by Bollywood actress Sameera Reddy. No, it is not a regular run-of-mill video of her sipping coffee against a scenic background. It, in fact, features her daughter Nyra imitating Sameera's obsession with the drink.





In the video, little Nyra can be seen sipping the last bit of coffee and proceeding to put her finger in the cup to dish out some yummy leftovers. She then chuckles for the camera, making all of us go "aww". Along with the video, Sameera left notes that read, "Monday morning...When you finish that last sip of coffee...But your dil maange more... So you try and get the last drop...And it feels sooooo good."





She also added the caption, "Nyra imitating her coffee lovin mama...#Mondaymotivation to get through these tough times."





Watch the video here:

Sameera has previously shared another adorable video of her daughter having some fun with her noodles. Sharing a clip of little Nyra using her chopsticks as "a musical instrument", Sameera wrote, "My lil maestro baby enjoying her noodles & music with her chopsticks."

She had shared another image on Instagram where her son Hans was seen making his omelette look interesting by drawing a happy face on it. Sharing the photo, the 42-year-old interacted with her followers with a question. She asked them how they were feeling and gave them three options: Happy, Ok and Sad.





The actress has spoken extensively about her fitness journey and her ever-evolving relationship with food. She also posted a video about how intermittent fasting and yoga led to her losing 2 kgs in a month.





Sameera Reddy is known for her roles in films such as 'De Dana Dan', 'Race', 'Taxi No 9211' and 'Maine Dil Tujhko Diya'. She married entrepreneur Akshai Varde in 2014. The couple welcomed their kids Hans and Nyra in 2015 and 2019 respectively.















