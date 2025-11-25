Are you looking for a high-protein dessert you can make using simple ingredients? If yes, Sameera Reddy's fun cheesecake recipe might just do the trick. The actress recently took to Instagram to show how to make a special treat using eggs, paneer and yoghurt. The result, according to her, is "sweet, light and satisfying." It is also the kind of delight kids would love. What's great about this dessert is that it can be ready in around an hour and doesn't involve any complicated techniques. Are you tempted to try it out? Find the details below.





Sameera Reddy's Yoghurt Paneer Cheesecake Recipe | High Protein Dessert Recipe

Ingredients

160 g Greek yoghurt

100 g paneer

2 eggs

1/4 cup monk fruit sugar or maple syrup

2 tbsp cornflour

Fresh strawberries, blueberries, fruit or jam (for topping)

Method

Preheat your oven to 180 degrees C. Line a small baking dish or tin to keep it ready. Blend the Greek yoghurt, paneer, eggs, sweetener (monk fruit sugar or maple syrup), and cornflour until the mixture is completely smooth. Pour the batter into the lined dish and bake for 30-40 minutes, or until the centre is just set. Let the cheesecake cool to room temperature. Top with fresh strawberries or any other fruit/jam of your choice. Chill in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour before serving.







Before this, Sameera Reddy shared another unique high-protein dessert recipe. It involved a creative fusion of kabuli chana (chickpeas) and chocolate to make nutritious truffles. The boiled chickpeas were blended with cocoa powder, dates, peanut butter, and honey until smooth. The mixture was shaped into balls and then dipped in melted chocolate. Finally, they were refrigerated for about 25 minutes to set. Sameera claimed that their taste is so convincing that no one can detect the presence of chickpeas. She described the result as satisfying without the sugar crash. Read more about Sameera Reddy's dessert recipe here.