The very idea of quick meal instantly reminds us of sandwich. Much agreeable?! It is easy to prepare and makes for an absolute favourite meal across the globe. What fascinates us the most is the fact that sandwich is easy to carry and can be enjoyed both hot and cold - you can literally eat a sandwich on the go. But have you ever tried making a sandwich on the go? That's right! We recently came across a video, featuring a man from Surat who turned his bullet bike into a portable kitchen for selling sandwich. The video has been uploaded on the YouTube channel 'Aamchi Mumbai'.





In the almost seven-minute video, we could see a man riding a bullet bike with a tandoor and kitchen slab attached to it. He then parks the bike at the side of a road and prepares yummy grilled sandwich for the visitors. We were amazed to the core seeing the equipment he used in this small kitchen area to make the sandwiches, keeping the hygiene factor in mind. He first adds charcoal and lit them up with a fire spray. Then, he chopped the veggies, prepared the sandwich and grilled it on tandoor. He then cut open the sandwich, added cheese, melted it with fire spray (to add smokey flavour) and served. According to the description of the video, this man is famously referred to as 'Sandwich wale Bullet Raja' by the people of Surat.





Check out the video here:





This unique and innovative way of selling sandwich impressed the internet, with people showering love and appreciation for the person. The video garnered more than three million views, 245k likes and more than 8k comments.





"Very nice," wrote one. Another person commented, "Unreal. Much respect to this man for maintaining quality standards while also doing what he wants to."





A third comment read, "This man will definitely deserve an award for such incredible talent of awesome sandwich making. Hats off.." Another person commented, "This guy is too impressive...and too efficient. I can imagine how yummy his sandwiches must be. Best of luck, man."





