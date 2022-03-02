In the last two years of the COVID pandemic, comfort food has made a comeback in a big way. Simple recipes like banana bread, whipped Dalgona coffee and Feta pasta have gone viral and how. The ease of making these simple dishes plus their wholesome, comforting flavours has won over foodies online. Another such interesting recipe that has broken the internet is American supermodel Hailey Bieber's own recipe for pizza toast. The delightful dish she made and shared online has gone viral in no time! It all started with a video posted on Instagram Reels by the celebrity herself. Take a look:

(Also Read: Give Instant Noodles A Flavourful Makeover With This 5-Minute Viral Recipe)





"Had to share my Pizza Toast recipe because toooo yum," wrote Hailey Bieber in the caption of her post. The viral recipe has received over 1.7 million views and 42.5k likes on Instagram. The American supermodel used some delicious ingredients to put together a cheesy, warm and delicious pizza toast that can be readily made when hunger pangs strike at odd hours.





Hailey Bieber's pizza toast recipe was a hit online and it soon broke the internet. "Just tried it, SO GOOD!! More Hailey recipes please," wrote one user in the comments section of the original video. Food bloggers, home chefs and cooks tried this amazing and simple dish; and shared their appreciation for the recipe too. Take a look at another video of the viral pizza toast recipe:

Here Is The Full Viral Recipe For Pizza Toast By Hailey Bieber:

Ingredients:

Sourdough bread

Butter

Truffle Oil

Burrata Cheese

Tomatoes

Lemon Juice

Olive Oil

Salt

Marinara Sauce

Parmesan cheese

Oregano

Chilli Flakes

Method:

Cut up slices of sourdough bread. Spread butter on both sides of the slice. Drizzle some truffle oil on top and grill on a heated frying pan until golden-brown on both sides. Slice up tomatoes thinly and dress it up with some olive oil, salt and lemon juice. Now, add fresh Burrata cheese on top of the toasted bread. Layer the tomatoes as well as a bit of grated Parmesan cheese. Let it bake in the oven for 10 minutes at 190 degrees Celsius until the cheese melts completely. Heat up some Marinara sauce and spread it on top of the pizza toast. You can grate some more Parmesan cheese on top as well. Sprinkle oregano and chilli flakes and dig in!

Feel free to use olive oil in place of truffle oil, or Mozarella cheese instead of Parmesan or Burrata in case they are not available at home. But do give this amazing and delicious recipe a try!





What did you think of Hailey Bieber's Pizza toast recipe? Tell us in the comments.