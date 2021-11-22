Seasonal fruits are a treat when you want to gorge on something delicious and healthy. Winter is here and it's time to savour the fruits most available during this time of the year. This season is popular for a wide array of fruits packed with numerous health benefits. Winter fruits are every bit fresh, tasty and help us build immunity to fight various ailments associated with nip in the air. As part of her winter diet, tennis star Sania Mirza had a range of colourful fruits. Sania shared an image on Instagram Stories of her “plate full of goodness”, which includes sliced apples, guava, and strawberries.





(Also Read: Sania Mirza Gets Massive Personalised Bread In Dubai; Her Friends Have The Best Reaction)

Instagram story by Sania Mirza

Sania Mirza adores cakes as much as she likes her plate full of healthy fruits. A few days ago, she celebrated her 35th birthday at a close-knit party with her husband Shoaib Malik and her son. Well, it's difficult to imagine birthday celebrations without a cake, right? Sania, too, cut a pretty-looking cake that had 'Happy Birthday' crafted on it. It was a blue-coloured fondant cake with creamy pink flowers all over it. Apart from the cake, we also saw a buffet set up.

At times, Sania Mirza likes to enjoy south Indian delicacies for breakfast and one of her Instagram Stories proved that. Sania had shared an image of her breakfast while she was in quarantine. We could some idlis and dosas along with a bowl of sambar. There was some tasty coconut chutney as well on the side.





Seems like Sania Mirza really likes to keep her fans updated with what she ate. Once, she shared a glimpse of a breakfast made by her sister Anam Mirza. It included toast and an omelette. We could see a heart drawn with ketchup on the omelette.





Sania Mirza's food diaries are all about healthy food as well as some yummy indulgences too. Keep them coming, Sania.