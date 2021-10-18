Sania Mirza has made us drool with her latest Instagram post, where she dropped a snap of a tasty south India breakfast. On the plate, we can see some lip-smacking dosas, accompanied by a bowl of sambar and chutney on the side. Looks like the dosas are stuffed with mouth-watering aloo mix. We also spot some delicious fluffy idlis on the same plate. From the caption, it looks like the tennis star is in quarantine. Sania just wrote, “Quarantine breakfast.” Are you feeling hungry? Here's a glimpse of the yummy breakfast that Sania devoured.

Sania enjoyed this south Indian breakfast in her recent quarantine

Sania rarely posts about food, but when she does, it has to be unique or special in its own way. Earlier, she had posted an image of a quintessential breakfast dish – toast and omelette – that was made by her sister, Anam Mirza. To make it special for Sania, her sister drew a heart with ketchup on the omelette. On the picture, Sania wrote “Best” while savouring the special breakfast. While the post clearly showed the love between the sisters, we began feeling hungry looking at the toasted bread and omelette. Click here to read more about Sania's breakfast.

We told you Sania's food updates are special in some way or the other. Here is another one from her stay in Dubai. She received a massive personalised bread loaf that has ‘Mirza' written on it. That was a picture she posted from a restaurant in Dubai. In the snapshot, we could see the chef and founder of the restaurant, Burak Ozdemir, presenting the bread to Sania. Read more about it here.







So, what do you think about Sania Mirza's culinary adventures? Let us know in the comments below.