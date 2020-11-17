Sania Mirza's 34th Birthday Celebration Was A Dreamy Affair With A Decadent Cake (Pics Inside)

Sania has become very active on Instagram and keeps sharing family pictures with her followers.

Highlights Sania Mirza turned 34 on November 15, 2020

HUsband Shoaib Malik planned a surprise birthday party for her

The decadent cake from the celebration caught our eye

Indian Tennis player Sania Mirza turned 34 on November 15 and had a close-knit celebration with husband Shoaib Malik and son Izhaan. The sports star who has also been ranked as India's no 1 tennis player by Women's Tennis Association, took to Instagram to share some adorable pictures from the stunning surprise birthday celebration that was put together by her cricketer husband. But what caught our eye though, amid the flowers and the candles in the pool side setup, was the gorgeous cake adorned with dainty flowers. Have a look:





The cake was decorated with white, purple and pink flowers like a bouquet and looked all things decadent covered in chocolate frosting all over with Sania's name written in golden on the base and a cute cake topper of happy birthday. We simply can't stop drooling over it! And going by Sania's Instagram stories and posts dedicated to the celebration, we are sure Sania was impressed with her husband's efforts to make the day special! In her first post with the cake Sania wrote "Thank you all for your wonderful wishes and so much love I truly feel blessed.. I had the most amazing time with family and friends.. and thank you to @realshoaibmalik for the amazing surprise!"

(Also Read: Happy Birthday Sania Mirza: A Glimpse Into The Tennis Star's Inspiring Fitness And Diet Journey)





She posted a series of stories thanking Shoaib and one of their friends Shaista Lodhi whom Sania also tagged in one of her stories. Look at the perfect family portrait:











Promoted

The winner of six Grand Slam titles and Arjuna Awardee, Sania Mirza has been quite active on Instagram and posts adorable family pictures, especially of her 2-year old son. Here's wishing Sania Mirza a great year ahead!







