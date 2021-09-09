Actress Sara Ali Khan is in vacation mode as she is currently in the Maldives with her best friend. She has regularly been treating her fans and followers to some stunning clicks from her beach holiday. Those who follow the actress regularly would be aware what a big foodie she is. From Maggi to a cheesy pizza and to lasagne, we often catch Sara Ali Khan's snippets from her foodie diaries. However, she has not given up her quest to be fit even on vacation as we saw in her recent Instagram story. Take a look:

Sara Ali Khan's fruit platter in Maldives

In the story that Sara Ali Khan shared, we could spot her gorging on some colourful and healthy fruits. The wholesome fruit platter comprised multiple delightful treats such as slices of watermelon, strawberries, papaya, raspberries, kiwi, dragonfruit, blueberries, litchi and pineapple. What a healthy way to enjoy a vacation, right? "Eat healthy, stay healthy," wrote Sara Ali Khan in the caption.





This is not the only food indulgence that Sara Ali Khan had on her vacation. The actress recently enjoyed a hearty breakfast in the morning. She indulged in some croissants, French toast and fresh juice along with her standard fruit platter. Thus, she balanced her favourite guilty pleasures with some healthy fruits too. In fact, the croissants at breakfast were loved by Sara Ali Khan so much that she ate them up before taking the picture. Take a look at her story and what she said:

(Also Read: Sara Ali Khan Makes The Most Of Her Vacation By Gorging On South Indian Food)

Sara Ali Khan's breakfast platter in Maldives

"The missing croissants are in my tummy, they were so yummy, I didn't even share with mummy," she wrote in her signature 'Sara ki Shayari' style. We would surely love to see more foodie indulgences from Sara Ali Khan's vacation in the Maldives! On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in 'Coolie No.1' opposite Varun Dhawan. Her upcoming projects include 'Atrangi Re' starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.