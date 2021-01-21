Sara Ali Khan Holiday Feast In Maldives Featured Fries, Crabs And What Not, See Pic

Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Coolie No.1 opposite Varun Dhawan

Sara Ali Khan is on a holiday spree after a busy year at the movies it seems. The 25-year-old actor starred in 'Love Aaj Kal' and 'Coolie No.1' last year, and while both the movies did not meet the expectations, Sara has enough to look forward to in 2021 - a film opposite Dhanush and Akshay Kumar being one. Sara chose to ring in her New Year with her close friends. The vacation was soon followed by a family holiday. Sara is currently in the Maldives with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh. The trio is having a gala time by the ocean. Sara posted a few Instagram stories on Wednesday that is sure to make you drool. One picture was a close-up shot of truffle cheese fries, another picture was that of sizzling crab steak served with a side of greens, cherry tomatoes and a lemon wedge. She concluded her meal with a serving of Belgian chocolate cake topped with berries.





Sara Ali Khan may be one of the fittest actors of Bollywood today but it hasn't been an easy ride for the actor. She spoke about her struggles with PCOD on 'Koffee With Karan', and how that made losing weight a tad tougher. Sara weighed more than 90 kgs prior to entering the industry. She worked out, did yoga and followed a strict diet to work on her physique before making her debut in 'Kedarnath', opposite late Sushant Singh Rajput. Sara has never shied away from admitting that she is a big foodie and thoroughly enjoys indulging occasionally.

